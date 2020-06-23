New IHSAA guidelines in place for summer practices

With the recently-released IHSAA guidelines for athletics, summer practices will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – especially for the football teams.

The IHSAA released return-to-school guidelines, which consisted of three separate phases. The earliest phase will begin July 6 and last until July 19. Although the guidelines are in place, schools will be able to put their own unique touches on them to ensure student-athlete safety.

“Early on with the phases, a lot of this is going to be trial and error,” Kokomo Athletic Director Nick Sale said. “I think every school will learn so much on how they can adapt to this and make things work … I think everyone’s been patient up to this point, but there will be a lot of things that happen, and we’ll adjust. Hopefully we’ll be back playing like we were in a normal fall come Aug. 15. I think that’s the goal for everybody.”

For the first phase, the teams will practice in smaller groups with pods of the same athletes always meeting together. In phase two, pods will be allowed to merge. Typically, the football teams would “hit the ground with our feet running” not too long after school would normally let out for the summer, according to Eastern Head Coach Josh Edwards. This would include football-specific activities with shoulder pads and helmets. However, no contact will be allowed during the first phase, so practices will be limited to two days of football-specific activities and four days of conditioning.

Additionally, weight room exercises will be limited, and athletes will not be permitted to spot each other. There also will be no traveling to scrimmage other schools before the season starts; only inner-squad scrimmages within a school are permitted.

“Basically it’s causing football coaches to revamp their entire summer for the most part. Normally that first full day of no school, football coaches, [the team’s] in the weight room. It’s full-go. We’re shoulder pads and helmets a couple times during the week. You’re doing scrimmages with other teams, and now all that is out the window,” Edwards said.

Locker room usage will not be allowed during phase one. With football involving more equipment than most sports, locker rooms will be a luxury the team will miss, according to Edwards, and even though locker rooms will be accessible in later phases, the Comets will not use the facilities until school begins in August.

The Kokomo football team also will refrain from locker room usage until the school year begins, Head Coach Austin Colby said.

Adopting an idea from the Indiana Football Coaches’ Association (IFCA), Colby and his father crafted the plan for every player to put his bag and personal items on the yard line that matches his jersey number while staggering the items with odd numbers on the inside of the track and even numbers on the outside to further enforce a six-foot distance.

“My dad’s on the (IFCA) executive board, so he’s been in all the meetings with the IHSAA, with IFCA. He got his hands on it pretty early, and he obviously had put this together for us and kind of modified it to fit Kokomo,” Colby said.

Hydration will not be provided by the schools, and each athlete will be responsible for his own cooler and water jug. Laundry will be expected to be done at home, and the cleaning of equipment will be performed by coaches and players. All players, coaches, and staff are encouraged to social distance when possible and wear a face mask when not participating in rigorous activity.

Although the new adjustments will take time to adapt to, Colby said he took comfort in the fact that all schools were going through a similar process.

“It’s not like one school doesn’t have to deal with it where they get to come back July 6 and start practicing right away … I think everybody’s in the same boat, which makes it a level playing field … Hopefully by week eight, week nine, and then the tournament comes around, we’ll be playing our best football,” Colby said.

Edwards said he felt comfortable with the new guidelines with his mature team of 20 seniors.

“I think as far as for us, our maturity will probably be able to be adapted to the changes pretty well. For a young team, I could see where that would be a challenge, coming in with all these different rules. But I think with our kids being more mature and it’s the same coaching staff I’ve had for a while, I think the adaptation will be relatively seamless,” Edwards said.

Both coaches expressed gratitude for the ability to have a season in the fall. Formal scrimmages will be permitted to begin Friday, Aug. 14, without fans, or Saturday, Aug. 15, with an audience.