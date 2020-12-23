Nearly a quarter of local COVID deaths have occurred this month

COVID-19 deaths in Howard County continue to climb this month.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported two more deaths locally, bringing the total to 109 deaths. Of those, nearly a quarter (27 deaths) have occurred so far this month.

In all of November, there were 11 deaths.

Of the local deaths, 55 percent have been among those ages 80 and older, while the youngest death reported was in someone between the ages of 30 and 39.

In addition, the Indiana State Department of Health today reported 105 new cases of the virus in Howard County, bringing the total to 6,144 residents to test positive for the virus.

Statewide, 4,731 new cases were reported, along with 62 new deaths.

Metrics map

The Indiana State Department of Health today updated its color-coded metrics map that aims to track community spread of the virus. Howard County remained "orange," though a local ordinance designated the county as "red," which brings with it restrictions for that color.

The state map scores counties either "blue," "yellow," "orange," or "red," which represent increasingly worse community spread. The overall score is assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity score.

Overall score

This week, 24 counties scored "red" in the overall score, down from 26 the week before and 35 the week before that. Howard County remained "orange," though it edged closer to "red" as its score rose from a 2 to a 2.5. Counties in "red" are scored 3.

Again, no counties earned "yellow" or "blue" in the overall score.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

For the fifth consecutive week, all Indiana counties scored "red" in the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents. To score "red," counties must have 200 or more new cases per 100,000 residents.

Howard County had 730 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 944 last week.

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

Like in previous weeks, there was more color on the map in the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate. Howard County, however, moved from "yellow" in this category to "orange."

"Yellow" is designated to counties with positivity rates between 5 and 9.9 percent, while "orange" is designated to counties with positivity rates between 10 and 14.9 percent. Howard County's was 13.63 percent, up from 9.44 percent last week.

No counties scored "blue." Eighteen counties scored "yellow," up from 11 counties last week. The majority were "orange," while 24 were red.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations again are on the rise after dipping over the weekend. As of yesterday, 3,123 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 3,064 the day prior.

Now, 21 percent of the state's 2,125 ICU beds are available, down from 23.1 percent yesterday, while 31.2 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,807 ventilators, 70.4 percent are available, up slightly from 70 percent yesterday.

Since Sunday, 29 Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of it, while 13 have been hospitalized. Five have been admitted to an ICU.