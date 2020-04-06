Nearly 5,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 533 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, bringing the number of cases to 4,944.
Howard County has 34 cases, according to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, as of yesterday, and four deaths. This information is not reflected yet on the ISDH map, as it lags slightly.
Currently, 26,191 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, up from 22,652 yesterday, including 206 people in Howard County.
The number of deaths rose to 139, up from the 127 reported yesterday. Deaths have been most prevalent in those ages 80 and older, accounting for 38.8 percent of deaths. That's followed by ages 70 to 79 with 30.9 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus in Indiana (60.4 percent).
Those ages 50 to 59 account for 20.2 percent of the state's cases of COVID-19, followed by ages 60 to 69 at 17.2 percent and ages 40 to 49 at 16.9 percent. More females have tested positive than males (54.8 percent).
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 1,956 and 41, respectively. Lake County trails with 369 cases and eight deaths. Madison County has 101 cases and nine deaths.