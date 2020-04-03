Nearly 400 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 398 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday, bringing the number of cases to 3,437.

ISDH reported 25 positive cases in Howard County, though local officials stated yesterday that number was up to 29. That's not reflected yet on the ISDH map. One hundred and twenty-seven tests have been completed in Howard County.

The number of deaths rose to 101, up from the 78 reported yesterday.

New data was provided in regards to age and gender distribution with COVID-19 cases in Indiana. The largest age group with the virus is between ages 50 and 59 with 19.6 percent of the cases, followed by ages 60 to 69 with 18.4 percent. More females have been confirmed positive than males at 52.5 percent.

The majority of deaths has been in ages 80 and older, making up 40.9 percent of the cases. That's trailed by ages 70 to 79 with 29.7 percent. More men have died than woman (59.2 percent).

Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 1,429 and 33, respectively. Lake County trails with 244 cases and seven deaths.

Throughout the state, 16,900 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 16,285 that was reported Wednesday.