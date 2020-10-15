Nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported

The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in a day in Indiana once again hit a record high.

Today, 1,962 cases of the virus were reported, topping the last highest single-day increase of 1,823 on Oct. 10. Of the new cases, eight were in Howard County.

In addition, 23 new deaths were reported, none of which were in Howard County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Indiana ranks eighth in the U.S. for the number of new cases reported in the last seven days, which was at 11,158. Surrounding states also topped the list with Illinois ranking third (20,021 cases), Ohio ranking ninth (10,327 cases), Michigan ranking 13th (8,984), and Kentucky ranking 17th (7,497).

Indiana's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 5.4 percent (3.4 percent in Howard County), and the seven-day unique testes positivity rate is 9.9 percent (7.6 percent in Howard County).

Yesterday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended State 5 of the Back on Track plan to Nov. 14.

The governor expressed frustration at the fact that some Hoosiers are disregarding the state mask mandate and other safety precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"Those decisions, or lack thereof good decisions, are affecting our quality of life both short-term and long-term. There's so much about this virus we don't know on every age group, so we want to make sure that as we are going through each and every day underscoring the fact that, again, it is our actions or our inactions. And our inactions are costing -- just to be blunt -- healthcare, lost wages, business failures. Don't kid yourself. We're all paying this bill. The bill is coming due, and throwing caution to the wind ultimately ends up costing us all," Holcomb said during a virtual press conference yesterday.

Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box, the Indiana State Department of Health commissioner, also expressed concern at the increases in COVID-19 patients being seen in some hospitals across the state.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The current hospital census is 1,355, which has increased from 963 from two weeks ago.

Currently, 378 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID-19, accounting for 17 percent of ICU beds. 32.6 percent of ICU beds are available.

In addition, 133 Hoosiers, up nine from yesterday, are on a ventilator for COVID-19, accounting for 4.6 percent of ventilators. 78.2 percent of ventilators are available.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is trending upward in three of five categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, and hospital admissions. Trend data was unavailable for ICU admissions and deaths.

Howard County, however, is not trending upward in any category. It's trending downward for emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and deaths, while trend data for ICU admissions and positive tests was inconclusive.

Only 17 Indiana counties are trending downward in positive cases, four of which were showing early warnings for an upward trend.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 80.9 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.