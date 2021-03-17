Navigating athletics in a year not guaranteed

Tomorrow is never guaranteed, especially if there’s a game on the schedule in a pandemic year.

2020 brought nerves, uncertainty, and adversity to a degree no one had seen, and for athletes, getting an extra practice in and actually playing the next game on the schedule was considered a win.

The administrative side

Western Athletic Director Josh Larsh said navigating sports this past year was a work in progress every week, as players, coaches, and support staff hung in the balance together, figuring out how to continue to do their jobs in the new normal.

“The thing about the pandemic is that none of us had a blueprint for it. None of us knew what to expect. None of us understood the steps that we were going to have to take. We all kind of learned together,” Larsh said. “It definitely added another layer to the job and forced us to make sure that we are communicating efficiently, make sure that we are communicating often and that we have an understanding of, to the best of our ability, what everyone’s protocols and policies were so that we could prepare our people for when they traveled to and from sporting events, or we could prepare other teams for when they came to our campus.”

Larsh said he found himself trying to be the strength and model of consistency for his student-athletes, and part of that was emphasizing the idea of controlling what they can control.

The first time Western had to quarantine a team, Larsh said it was emotional and difficult. But by the fourth time it happened, players had adapted and came to understand what goes into the process. They grew to know what to expect in that situation.

“As an administrator, as a leader with our coaches, we just had to keep reminding your student-athletes both through communication and through your actions that you care for them. You’re out for their best interests, and you’re trying to protect them. We’re doing everything we possibly can so that you get to enjoy athletics,” Larsh said.

Larsh cited the success of the basketball teams and the wrestling team as examples of athletes keeping their heads in the game amid quarantines and layoffs.

As a whole, he said the student-athletes at Western learned a new appreciation for the sports they played. They try every year, pandemic or not, to ingrain in their kids that these opportunities in sports aren’t guaranteed. Sports is a great analogy for life, he said, and the student-athletes took it in stride.

“I think there was an increase of appreciation for what they have that goes across the board. I think maybe all of us, and I don’t just mean athletic directors and athletes, I mean maybe Americans as a whole. Maybe we have a newfound appreciation for some of the things that we took for granted … You just don’t know what life is going to bring you. So in the pandemic, it brought that down to their level and put it on a scale that we all understood,” he said.

Overall, if there was one positive in all the commotion and anxiety, it was that newfound appreciation that sports aren’t guaranteed but that it’s a privilege to be able to compete, he said.

The student-athlete

One IU Kokomo basketball player was the only senior on her team and felt the weight of the pandemic more than anyone when the team opted out of the season after only playing seven games.

Jadah Anderson was that senior for the Cougars, but she said she understood and that the team came to a mutual decision to opt-out.

“[Head Coach Colie Shelwick] actually let us all come to the decision as a team. Coach Colie, she wasn’t the main one who made the decision. For a couple of days, I think we had a little bit of a break. Coach Colie had the team come together, and when we all came together we made the decision as a team,” Anderson said.

With how many games they had played and what it would mean for them to make it to the tournament, Anderson said the team made the decision that they should forego the rest of the season. Shelwick was respectful and accepting of that decision, which was analogous with the family culture she’s created at IUK, Anderson said.

It was a mixed bag of emotions. In one aspect, it was relieving to settle on a decision versus the constant push-and-pull of cancellations and conditioning.

“During the season, a couple of my teammates had COVID, so we were on and off for the season that we did have. So once we finally made the decision we were like, ‘Well, at least we aren’t going to be working out for like two to three weeks and then playing a couple games and don’t know if we’re even going to be playing the whole season because we could canceled again,’” Anderson said. “So it was a little bit of a relief to know that we weren’t going to be putting in all this work to be shorted again. But then it also was like, ‘Dang, we can’t play basketball no more.’”

Fortunately for Anderson, most college athletes across the country were offered an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, which she will be cashing in on. She will be back next year to offer her leadership and on-the-court skills for another go ‘round while she attends graduate school.

“I feel like it all came full circle and all started coming together when it needed to,” she said on the lost season. “I’m just excited to be able to play another year of basketball.”

Anderson said she’ll be able to offer her advice, leadership, and set an example of the culture she’s come to know and love in her four years at IUK. The program will return stronger than ever, with the pandemic hopefully in the rearview mirror, she said, and with the Cougars becoming stronger and closer until the next tip-off.