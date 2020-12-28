More than a quarter of local COVID deaths have occurred this month

More than a quarter of the COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in Howard County since the start of the pandemic have occurred this month.

As of Monday, there were 114 deaths in Howard County, and 32 of those occurred in December, amounting to 28 percent of COVID deaths this year. In all of November, there were 11 COVID-19 deaths.

Of the deaths locally, 57 percent were among those ages 80 and older, while one death was in a person between the ages of 30 and 39. More men than women have died from the virus, at 55.3 percent.

Statewide, there have been 7,539 deaths, and another 347 Hoosiers have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

As of Sunday, 2,866 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, down from an all-time high of 3,460 on Nov. 30.

Statewide, 25.9 percent of the state’s 2,136 ICU beds were available, while 29.6 percent were in use for COVID patients. Of the state’s 2,801 ventilators, 69.5 percent were available, while 13 percent were in use for COVID patients.

As of Monday, 6,412 Howard County residents had tested positive for the virus, up from 5,997 a week prior, an increase of 415. There also have been 12 more deaths locally since last Monday.

The majority of those testing positive for the virus in Howard County continues to be those between the ages of 20 and 29, accounting for 18.4 percent of all positive cases. That’s followed by ages 30 and 39 with 15.1 percent and ages 40 to 49, also with 15.1 percent.

The local seven-day all tests positivity rate of 12.8 percent is slightly higher than the state’s rate of 11.5 percent.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,494 cases of the virus and 43 new deaths. Of those, 23 cases and two deaths were in Howard County.

In total, nearly half a million Indiana residents have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, and more than 5.5 tests have been administered to 2.6 million Hoosiers.