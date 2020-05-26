More than 200 area residents have recovered from COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 365 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, which was up nearly 70 cases since last Monday.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, which as been compiling hospitalization and recovery data for all Indiana counties, 208 people in Howard County who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
Of those who have tested positive, 62 were hospitalized, 86 were admitted to an emergency department, and 47 were admitted to an ICU. Twenty Howard County residents have died from COVID-19.
Statewide, ISDH reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths. Now, 32,078 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 1,850 have died. Another 154 people have died who were presumed to have COVID-19 but had no positive test on record.
Of those who have tested positive across Indiana, approximately 61 percent have recovered, while 33 percent of cases are still active. Six percent of patients have died, according to the Regenstrief Institute.
In Cass County, which has had the highest infection rate by far in the state, 1,440 of 1,582 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.