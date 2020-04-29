More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ho. Co. since Friday

Howard County has more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 since last Friday, with the total today sitting at 186.

The increase locally has been attributed to outbreaks at a local nursing home and at the Tyson Foods plant in Logansport where approximately 150 Howard County residents work. At the nursing home, at least 11 people have tested positive for the virus, and at least 63 Tyson Foods employees from Howard County have tested positive.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health today reported 594 new cases for a total of 17,182 Hoosiers who have been confirmed to have the virus.

Hoosier deaths now are at 964, as more 63 deaths were reported. There have been an additional 101 deaths that were considered "presumptive positive." Indiana defines probable COVID-19 counts when a physician listed the virus as a contributing cause of death for a patient, but no COVID-19 test was documented on that individual.

The clinical diagnosis of COVID-19, according to ISDH, can be made using the patient's x-ray, CT scan of their chest, and the full clinical picture. Probable counts are not included in the total confirmed counts.

In Cass County, which is home to Tyson Foods, 24 additional cases were confirmed for a total of 1,125 cases. The county has by far the highest per capita infection rate in the state, with 298.5 residents per 10,000 testing positive for the virus. The second-highest per capita rate in the state is Decatur County with 74.9 residents per 10,000 testing positive.

Howard County's per capita rate is 20.5 residents per 10,000 testing positive.

In total, 91,550 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, and 18.8 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 814 residents have been tested.

Yesterday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that large-scale testing will become available to Hoosiers within the next week. OptumServe Health Services, powered by Logistics Health, Inc., will open sites across Indiana in the next seven days to begin the testing of Hoosiers.

In the first 30 days, 100,000 Hoosiers are expected to be tested. Testing is for any symptomatic Hoosier, as well as close contacts of positive cases or residents of congregate living settings. Indiana is the second state to add Optum testing. Optum testing began this week in California.

More than 90 percent of deaths has been in individuals age 60 and older.