After setting record highs yesterday for the number of COVID-19 cases reported both statewide and in Howard County, new records were set again today.
Statewide, 4,714 new cases were reported, 48 of which were in Howard County. Thirty-seven new deaths also were reported, one of which was in Howard County. Yesterday, 4,462 cases were reported, which included 47 in Howard County.
The new death in Howard County was an individual age 80 or older. Now, 57.1 percent of the county's 70 COVID-19 deaths have been among that age group.
The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 8.9 percent (5.5 percent in Howard County) and 17.3 percent for unique individuals (10.3 percent in Howard County).
As thousands of new cases are reported daily, hospitalizations have reached a new high. As of yesterday, 2,001 Hoosiers were hospitalized for the virus, up from 1,948 the day prior.
Back in April, during the initial peak of the virus, the highest number of Hoosiers hospitalized at once was 1,799.
Currently, 24.9 percent of the state's 2,172 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, and 28.6 percent are available. Of the state's 2,813 ventilators, 6.8 percent are in use for COVID patients, and 77.2 percent are available.