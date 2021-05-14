Mobile Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Kokomo

The Indiana Department of Health is putting on a free mobile vaccination clinic in Kokomo with the Pfizer vaccine as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With eligibility opening up to ages 12 to 15 this week, the clinic will be able to serve all ages, as the Pfizer vaccine currently is the only COVID vaccine approved for use in ages 12 to 17. The mobile clinic will be held at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, on May 20 to 22 from 9 to 6 p.m.

To schedule a first dose appointment, register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 (866-211-9966) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and a representative will schedule an appointment. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted while vaccine supplies last. Those who are receiving their second dose should have their appointment already scheduled.

“The Howard County Health Department encourages anyone not yet vaccinated to visit the mobile vaccination site on May 20 to 22. This is an excellent opportunity to receive a safe, effective vaccine against COVID-19. We are excited that the mobile vaccination site will offer Pfizer to children ages 12-17, extending protection to a new group,” said Dr. Emily Back, Howard County health officer.

Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said he as excited about the vaccination opportunity and thanked Second Missionary Baptist Church for partnering.

“Together we are working to get to the other side of this pandemic, and this clinic is one more big step in that direction. Getting vaccinated is one way we can all do our part and show that our efforts together are making a big difference. When it's all said and done, this clinic will save lives," said Wyman.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore also was looking forward to hosting the mobile clinic.

“Knowing that many in our community are still struggling with the idea of being vaccinated, having the State of Indiana provide this three-day, mass opportunity in Kokomo by partnering with Pastor Smith and Second Missionary Baptist Church is a wonderful way to demonstrate the trust all should have in the effectiveness of these vaccinations. This clinic will help reach a great number of those who may need the vaccination most,” said Mayor Tyler Moore.

Here are some additional facts:

• The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested, because an administration fee may be charged.

• This site offers the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-17 years, so a second dose is necessary for them to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of the first dose. This site offers Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults ages 18 years and older.

• Proof of age will be required at the appointment. Proof of residency is not required.

• After receiving the vaccine, recipients should sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on any smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if you’ve been fully vaccinated (two weeks after receiving your final vaccine dose):

• You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

• You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

• If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you should still:

• Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19

• Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings

• Protect yourself while traveling

• Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.