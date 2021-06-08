Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Second Missionary Baptist Church

The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a free mobile vaccination clinic in partnership with Second Missionary Baptist Church as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The clinic, which offers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to adults and Pfizer to youth ages 12 to 17, takes place at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, June 9 to 12 from 9 to 6 p.m. each day.

To schedule a first dose appointment, register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 (866-211-9966) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT daily and a representative will schedule an appointment. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted while vaccine supplies last. Those who are receiving their second dose should have their appointment already scheduled.

Here are some additional facts:

• The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested because an administration fee may be charged.

• This site offers the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 17 years, so a second dose is necessary for them to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of the first dose. This site offers Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults ages 18 years and older.

• Proof of age will be required at the appointment. Proof of residency is not required.

• After receiving the vaccine, recipients should sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on any smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who have been fully vaccinated (two weeks after receiving your final vaccine dose):

• Can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart.

• Can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying six feet apart unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

• If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you should still:

• Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19

• Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings

• Protect yourself while traveling

• Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.