Minority Health Alliance works to alleviate COVID vaccine hesitancy among Blacks

A recent survey aimed at gauging minority populations’ opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine revealed about what was expected.

In November, Indiana Minority Health Coalition and its network partners launched a survey to ask minority communities about their willingness to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and 35 percent of Black respondents said they were unwilling to take it, while another 35 percent were uncertain.

Lisa Washington, director of Minority Health Alliance in Kokomo, said these results didn’t surprise her as history has led to a mistrust of the medical community among some African Americans.

“We have done a lot of discussions on the mistrust of medical care, government research, and pharmaceutical industries. A lot of that stems from Tuskegee, and there was a lady named Henrietta Lacks. Oprah Winfrey made a movie about her,” said Washington.

Washington’s first reference, Tuskegee, was regarding the infamously unethical Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male, also known as the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment.

The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment took place between 1932 and 1972 by the United States Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to observe untreated syphilis among men at a historically black college in Alabama.

The Black men who participated in the study were told they would receive free federal healthcare in exchange for participating in the “study.” However, they never received free healthcare, nor were they treated for syphilis. The participants were told it would last six months, but it was extended 40 years. The experiment resulted in 128 deaths.

As for Henrietta Lacks, she was the unwitting source of the world’s first and only immortalized human cell line, known as the HeLa cell line. The cells reproduce indeterminately under specific conditions and continue to be valuable to the medical community.

However, Lacks, a young mother of five, was unaware anything was being done with her cells after she sought treatment in 1951 at Johns Hopkins Hospital — the only hospital that treated Black patients —for vaginal bleeding. A renowned gynecologist, Dr. Howard Jones, found a malignant tumor on her cervix, and she began undergoing radium treatments for cervical cancer, which was known as the best treatment available.

Unbeknown to her, a sample of her cells was sent to Dr. George Gey, a cancer doctor and researcher who had been collecting cells from cervical cancer patients at John Hopkins Hospital without consent. Lacks’ cells proved to be different. Whereas the other patients’ cells died, Lacks’ doubled every 20 to 24 hours.

Though the cells have proved invaluable in the medical world, the way they were collected has continued to raise concerns about patients’ privacy and rights.

“So those are some of the things that still kind of are bothersome to the African American community,” said Washington.

The study headed up by the Indiana Minority Health Coalition received around 360 responses from minority communities. Of the respondents, about 76 percent were African American, while 20 percent were Hispanic or Latino, 3 percent Asian or Pacific Islander, and 1 percent American Indian. Four out of five were female, and seven out of 10 had four years or more of college.

For the African American respondents specifically, 70 percent of that population stated they were unwilling to take the vaccine or uncertain.

“It’s kind of about what we expected,” said Washington. “If you look nationally at some of the stuff they’re putting out, this is about what you see. The vaccine came out relatively quickly in terms of how vaccines are developed, so I think everyone has that overarching concern. But what we know here in Howard County is that we have had a lot of COVID exposures. We’ve had more deaths than we wanted from this.”

In the survey, the African American respondents stated their biggest concerns were the side effects, safety, and effectiveness. 93 percent felt they needed more information on vaccine safety, while 87 percent needed more information on effectiveness. 62 percent wanted more information on the number of shots, while 54 percent wanted information on the cost.

Washington, who’s a registered nurse and has received the COVID-19 vaccine as a Black woman herself, has been working to educate the Black community on these aspects. A lot of it, she said, comes down to directing people to trusted information sources.

Minority Health Alliance, prior to COVID, participated in health fairs and passed out resources. Due to COVID, the nonprofit hasn’t been able to do this. However, Washington has been giving presentations in an attempt to safely educate the population.

“When I do these presentations to a group, sometimes I will get a call back. I always encourage people to call me individually if they have a concern about it. I will try to figure out what their concern is, and sometimes it’s where they’re getting their information,” she said. “So we always want to make sure they’re getting their information from a trusted source. That’s one of the things we run into … People tend to, if they’re willing to have a conversation with you, they’ll listen to what you’ll say. So a lot of times they’ll listen to my experiences as a nurse, and my husband is a physician.”

Washington also has been doing her part to administer vaccines by volunteering at the Howard County vaccine clinic where she hopes she can alleviate people’s concerns there as well.

In Indiana as of Feb. 3, 611,429 Hoosiers had received their first dose of a COVID vaccine, and 166,131 were fully vaccinated. 4 percent of the vaccines had gone to African Americans, which account for 9.8 percent of the population. 85.3 percent had gone to Caucasians, which account for 85.1 percent of the population.

Washington hopes to see the percentage going to African Americans rise to more closely match the percentage of the population. The Indiana Minority Health Coalition and its network partners, including Kokomo’s Minority Health Alliance, have statewide meetings weekly, and the organizations have been in talks with figureheads like Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, and others to strategize.

“We have tried to strategize together on what’s a way that we can effectively get to the minority community and increase that number because that is a low number,” Washington said.

For information on vaccinations, visit coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine. The vaccine currently is available to healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents, those in congregate living facilities, first responders, and those age 65 and older.