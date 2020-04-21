Millerview School's annual fish fry that was set for May 1 to be held at Bethany Fellowship School has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new, unpublished study found that hydroxychloroquine, a drug President Trump has cited as key in fighting coronavirus, has a higher death rate among coronavirus patients compared to those not on the drug.
Mischa L. Turnpaugh, age 67, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home in Longwood, Florida. She was born on January 23, 1953 in Marion, Indiana to the late Harry and Martha (Mitchell) Turnpaugh.
After landing in Hawaii and reaching his hotel, Brayden Konkol promptly began speaking with professional scouts. They made him feel wanted, like he already belonged in the NFL.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the best sports journalists in the nation started their careers on the pages of the Columbia Missourian. To recognize and celebrate that legacy, we asked a number of notable alums to contribute an account of their favorite sports memory from their time at the Missourian. ‘First Pitches’ is an occasional series written by the sportswriting progeny of the Missouri School of Journalism.
President Donald Trump said his forthcoming executive order barring new immigration will apply only to people seeking green cards, will last 60 days and won't affect workers entering the country on a temporary basis. CNN's Jim Acosta has the latest following the coronavirus task force briefing.
GREEN BAY — A year ago, it was well within the realm of possibility that the Green Bay Packers would use one of their 10 draft picks on a kicker, following veteran Mason Crosby’s one bad game and handful of other misses during their disappointing 6-9-1 season.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince joined Gov. Eric Holcomb in his daily coronavirus briefing to discuss COVID-19 response, surge planning and more.
Missouri defensive lineman Antar Thompson has been arrested on a count of operating a vehicle in a careless/imprudent manner and resisting arrest.
The former Arizona Wildcats star acknowledged his interest in UA's vacant assistant coaching job on Tuesday, just as those around him and the program say such a move is trending in that direction but is not done.
After landing in Hawaii and reaching his hotel, Brayden Konkol promptly began speaking with professional scouts. They made him feel wanted, like he already belonged in the NFL.