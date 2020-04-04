Meijer has donated $13,000 to the United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties' COVID-19 emergency fund.
The funds will position the local nonprofit to "quickly deploy financial resources to community-based organizations that are offering emergency relief to individuals and families," according to Abbie Smith, president of United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties. As the pandemic unfolds, United Way is partnering with nonprofits to make sure supports are in place and to help struggling families who are being hit the hardest right now with unbudgeted expenses.
Smith said she was grateful for the donation.
“Nearly one-fourth of the households in Howard and Tipton Counties are ALICE, Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, and Employed — a term United Way uses to describe the demographic we serve. These households make just a little too much to qualify for public assistance, but not enough to fully meet their basic budget, let alone set aside any savings for a safety net when crises hit," Smith said.
Rick Keyes, president and CEO of Meijer, said the company strives to give back to its communities.
“Meijer is founded on the belief that our purpose is to enrich lives in the communities we serve. Our partnership with United Way spans generations here at Meijer, and we are all so grateful for the important work United Way does in our community every day. These are unprecedented times, and as we all work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) it's important to recognize the many organizations like United Way that are on the front lines, delivering emergency services to those in need,” said Keyes.
Those in need of assistance, can reach out to United Way at 765-457-HELP, text ACCESS to 85511, visit searchunitedwayhowardcounty.org or searchunitedwaytiptoncounty.org.
Donations can be made securely at unitedwayhoco.org, by calling 765-457-HELP (4357),or by mailing a check to 210 W Walnut St, Kokomo, IN 46901.