McHenry faces Karickhoff in November

A Marion Community Schools teacher is running against a long-time incumbent in the race for state representative of District 30.

With the Primary Elections now concluded, Democrat Dylan McHenry will face incumbent Republican State Rep. Mike Karickhoff in this year’s General Election. The elementary school teacher and Greentown resident’s campaign platform, to this point, focused on issues with public education and healthcare.

“As an elementary school teacher, I’ve seen firsthand how the voices of our community are not being heard. Members of our state legislature have shown through their actions that they do not value our communities or our schools,” said McHenry. “Decreased funding for our public schools and rising health care costs make it tough for us to make progress, but together we can change that. Furthermore, COVID-19 has highlighted the inequities in our society. Now is the time for change. Together, we can make our voices heard, for a better community and a better Indiana.”

McHenry opponent, Karickhoff, currently serves as the speaker pro-tempore of the Indiana House. He also serves on the Ways and Means and Natural Resources committees, and is seeking his sixth term as representative of District 30. Prior to serving with the state legislature, Karickhoff served as an at-large member of the Kokomo Common Council, including as president, for seven years.

McHenry, a 2016 grad of Indiana Wesleyan University, began his career in public education in 2016 working in Marion Community Schools.

In campaign materials, McHenry took issue with public education in Indiana, claiming his school corporation received $500 less per student this year than it did in 2010, amounting to an overall decrease in funding to the tune of $1.4 million.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

McHenry was among the thousands of educators who flocked to the state’s capitol during last year’s protests calling for, among other things, better funding for public schools.

“Specifically at my school we’ve invited members of the legislature to our school to see what we would need more funding and resources for,” said McHenry. “I’m not talking about my opponent, because my school isn’t in the district, but when they come and listen, then it comes time to vote, it doesn’t seem like the action backs it up,” said McHenry.

McHenry also took issue with healthcare costs. One of the primary issues the Democratic candidate said he’s heard from voters relates to the high cost of healthcare and medications. According to him, the issue was highlighted for him last year when his family was “one more doctor’s appointment away from being in some financial trouble.”

He said he wanted to see the state take more action to help reduce such costs, and pointed to inaction by the legislature on taking certain measures to help with the issue.

“I know that would be super helpful to a lot of people,” said McHenry. “I was talking to a voter who had to pay $600 a month in prescription drug costs. I feel like we can help people.”

The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 3.