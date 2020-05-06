Markland Mall to reopen May 11

The Markland Mall announced it will reopen on May, May 11, with shortened hours.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. Planned reopening dates for individual tenants may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead and follow along on Facebook www.facebook.com/ShopMarkland/ and Instagram @marklandmall for the most up-to-date information.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests, said Don Massey, general manager of Markland Mall. “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”

In the continued need to address COVID-19, the mall has implemented guidelines for shoppers that are effective immediately and until further notice.

These guidelines are:

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Practice social distancing and stay at least six feet from other people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenants' COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state, and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

In addition, Markland Mall's disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue many times per day, according to a press release, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use. Mall management is meeting with housekeeping on a daily basis and monitoring alcohol-based hand sanitizing product supply to help ensure all units are stocked.

Per Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-stage plant to reopen the state, mall in 89 counties, including Howard, were allowed to reopen May 4 at 50-percent capacity. Indoor common areas are limited to 25-percent capacity.