Maconaquah students return to school

Maconaquah School Corporation officially opened its doors for students and staff to return to school after a five-month break due to COVID-19.
“It has been an exhausting summer trying to work through pages of guidelines and rules that would allow us to get our students back on campus,” said Maconaquah Superintendent Dr. James Callane. “We knew there would be no perfect way to go about it, but through collaboration with several entities we were able to put together a solid plan to open back up. This year looks different, that’s for sure. But being here is so important for our kids, and we are so happy to have them back!”
Maconaquah plans to work closely with the Miami County Health Department to ensure the safety of students and staff. Maconaquah also offers a remote learning program for any student who might be unable to return to in-class learning and designed a back-to-school plan to keep students, faculty, and staff on campus safe.
“With COVID-19 cases still being reported, we recognized that there were students who might not feel comfortable returning to the in-person setting. It is our goal that no student be left behind. We are excited to offer an alternative option that will still allow our students to be connected, whether from home or on campus,” said Callane.
Callane says he felt the corporation was prepared to tackle whatever might come their way.
“This coronavirus is unpredictable, but I think we’ve proven that we won’t let it stop us from providing our students with the best education. We’ve had a lot of community support and I think that as long as we continue to be transparent and responsive we will continue to see a community filled with Brave pride,” he said.