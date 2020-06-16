Local nursing home suspends visitation day after reopening

Just one day after beginning to allow outside visitation with residents, one local nursing home had to re-suspend visitation. Meanwhile, Howard County government announced a return to normal operations.

Last Wednesday, Kokomo Healthcare Center was set to begin allowing visitation with its residents, per guidelines from the state that permitted outdoor visitation after a facility hadn’t had a new case of COVID-19 for 14 days. But, the next day, the facility reported a new case of the virus in an employee, forcing them to restart the 14-day waiting period.

According to data provided to the family of a resident at the facility, another case of COVID-19 was reported at Kokomo Healthcare Center last Thursday. In this instance, an employee was reported to have contracted the virus, resulting in the nursing home, once again, suspending visitation there.

However, no new cases were reported in residents as of Friday. In total, 51 residents had contracted the virus. Those 51, according to information provided to a resident’s family, all had recovered, aside from two reported to have died at the facility due to COVID-19.

Unfortunately, deaths at the American Senior Community’s nursing home in Kokomo, North Woods Village, continued to mount last week.

Five more deaths were logged at North Woods Village last week, bringing the total number of resident deaths to 24. The latest data from there indicated there were 32 active cases of the virus in residents at the ASC facility. Data reported by ASC showed 34 residents had recovered.

In total, as of Monday, Howard County logged a total of 48 deaths and 472 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

The Indiana State Department of Health had demographics for 45 of the 48 Howard County deaths. Of those, the majority occurred in those age 80 or older, with 57.8 percent of the total deaths in Howard County being logged in that demographic. Additionally, 17.8 percent were between the ages of 70 and 79, with 20 percent being between 60 and 69. Another 2.2 percent occurred in those aged 50 to 59, and 2.2 percent were between the ages of 40 and 49.

Last, week, it also was announced that Howard County government would resume normal business in the majority of its departments.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., Howard County government again opened all of its buildings to the public, and visitors were “encouraged to wear a mask and to social distance when visiting a county office.”

The courthouse continued to require anyone entering the building to wear a mask.

“We have greatly appreciated how the taxpayers and citizens of Howard County have worked with us, not only while our buildings were closed but especially during the last few weeks of by appointment only,” said Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman. “Everyone working together has enabled us to be in this position to reopen our facilities to the public. We are excited to get back to providing the high level of daily service our community is accustomed too.

“I would also like to thank our department heads for their outstanding leadership and all of our employees who quickly figured out creative ways to deliver important governmental services to our community. Your work during this time was unmatched and it is a great example of good government.”