Local COVID-19 deaths rise by nine

The Howard County Health Department reported nine new deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 29 residents who have died from the virus since March 23.
According to Indiana State Department of Health data, which includes 24 of the 29 Howard County deaths, 54.2 percent of the deaths were in age 80 and older, while 16.7 percent of the deaths were in ages 70 to 79. Twenty percent of deaths were in ages 60 to 69, while ages 40 to 49 and 50 to 59 both accounted for 4.2 percent of local deaths.
Cases locally also increased by 10 to 386 positive cases. According to the Regenstrief Institute, 218 of those who have tested positive in Howard County have recovered.
Statewide, the ISDH reported 646 new cases of the virus and 37 new deaths. Now, 33,068 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 1,907 have died. There have been another 161 deaths that were presumed to be caused by the virus, but the patients had no positive tests on record.