Local COVID-19 deaths continue to rise

The Howard County Heath Department reported four more COVID-19 deaths and four new cases.
Now, 40 residents have died from the virus -- which has doubled since last Tuesday -- and 441 residents have tested positive.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today 452 more cases of the virus and 20 new deaths. Now, 36,096 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,052 have died. An additional 179 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
According to ISDH, 37.5 percent of the state's 2,543 ICU beds are available. Nearly 15 percent currently are in use for COVID patients, while nearly 50 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.
Of the state's 3,076 ventilators, 82.7 percent are available. Nearly 5 percent are in use for COVID patient, and nearly 13 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.
Statewide, 285,234 Hoosiers have been tested. In Howard County, 3,575 people have been tested.
Recoveries
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 68.3 percent of Hoosiers who've tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. In Howard County, 250 people have recovered.