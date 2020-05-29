Local COVID-19 cases near 400

Nine more Howard County residents tested positive for COVID-19, and two more have died, according to the Howard County Health Department.
Now, 395 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 31 have died. Just over half of those deaths have been in age 80 and older, while nearly 40 percent have been in ages 60 to 79.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 225 people in Howard County who have tested positive now have recovered. In Howard County, 50 people have been admitted to the ICU for COVID-19.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 521 new cases and 40 new deaths. Now, 33,558 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 1,946 have died. An additional 164 Hoosiers have died who were believed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Of the deaths statewide, 876 have been in long-term care facilities.
Across the state, 63.7 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive now have recovered.
According to ISDH, 37.6 percent of the state's 2,567 ICU beds are available, and 83 percent of the state's 3,187 ventilators are available.