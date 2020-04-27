Local COVID-19 cases double since Friday

The number of local COVID-19 cases doubled over the weekend, rising from 85 cases Friday to 170 as of Sunday evening.

The effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Tyson Food’s Logansport plant were being felt in Howard County as well as from an outbreak at a local nursing home, according to Commissioner Paul Wyman.

In a web address Sunday evening, Wyman noted that about 150 Howard County residents work at the Tyson facility, where a massive outbreak of the virus had occurred. Of those, 63 have tested positive for the virus.

“We’ve been working very closely with Cass County leadership,” said Wyman. “Your entire countywide team has been involved this weekend and doing a really, really good job of managing this situation, making sure we’re in contact with the families, and starting our tracing and everything else that goes along with that process.”

At a nursing home in Howard County, 11 others have tested positive.

Wyman did not name the local nursing home that has been impacted by the virus but said that the outbreak occurred in a wing of the facility where 13 residents reside. Ten of the cases were residents, while the other case was an employee that worked there.

While Howard County's cases continue to climb, so do cases in the state. Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 949 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 31 deaths, for a total of 844 Hoosier deaths. There are an additional 88 deaths that are considered "presumptive positive."

Since ISDH updated its data from yesterday, Cass County's cases too have almost doubled. Yesterday, ISDH reported 586 cases in the county. Today, there were 1,025.

In total, 84,476 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, and 18.9 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 704 residents have been tested.