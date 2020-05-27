Local businesses listed below are ready to serve through the Coronavirus pandemic
- 81st Army Band flutist performed for prominent dignitaries
- Haworth Gymnasium gets a makeover
- VFW struggles amid gaming restrictions
- Two local nursing homes reporting more than 50 cases of COVID-19
- KHS graduate served in Iraq War, Operation Enduring Freedom
- Visitors bureau announces hospitality assistance program
- Northwestern displays tiger statue in honor of former superintendent
- Daily arrest log - May 26
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall hates the "weird stigma" surrounding girl bands.
Hailey Bieber is creating her "favourite memories" with Justin Bieber whilst they're in lockdown together.
The death of George Floyd as he was pinned down by police has sparked widespread condemnation. Watch scenes from the protests.
Is the water safe? Should you sanitize your lounge chairs? If you're planning on visiting a pool or beach during the pandemic, these are some things you should know.
As one county in a key swing state reopens, some of its small business owners are divided on how President Donald Trump has handled the Covid-19 pandemic. CNN's Miguel Marquez reports.
- Fairgrounds hosts drive-through food fair today through Monday
- Two local nursing homes reporting more than 50 cases of COVID-19
- Howard County COVID-19 cases rise to 361
- Daily arrest log - May 22 to 25
- Michael Ross Evans
- Police seek persons of interest in early morning shooting
- Howard County COVID-19 death toll rises to 20
- Next stage of Indiana's reopening plan set to begin Thursday night, in Lake County June 1
- Daily arrest log - May 21
- More than 200 area residents have recovered from COVID-19
It’s no secret that Teslas are expensive, with some of the higher-end models ringing in past six figures. Starting this week, though, most Tesla vehicles are a little more affordable. As seen on its consumer website, Tesla reduced prices on the Model 3, Model S, and Model X by thousands of dollars. Prices for the
With Disney World looking to reopen in mid-July, CEO Bob Chapek explains to CNN Business' Frank Pallotta why the mandatory use of face masks and social distancing won't spoil the fun.
Hoosiers should learn in coming weeks when and how Indiana schools will reopen for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Here in the U.S., BMW discontinued the 6 Series two-doors and four-door Gran Coupe after the 2019 model year to make way for the new 8 Series models. Even so, the 6er model range lives on in Europe, where the tallish, wagon-ish, fastback Gran Turismo version has been spruced up for 2021. The model features a
Indiana will not be joining Florida and Georgia in vying to nab this year's Republican National Convention from North Carolina.
Justin Udy only needed a split second to realize who his team should watch out for.
Terry was effectively hired last month but a hiring freeze has delayed the announcement.
The star running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Green Bay drafted his potential successor last month.