Local businesses listed below are ready to serve through the Coronavirus pandemic
Top Stories
- Second Missionary congregation surprises pastor
- FCA prepares to restart North American production operations
- Jones resigns board position with pretrial diversion
- Library reinstates limited homebound delivery service
- Daily arrest log - May 8 to 10
- 14 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County
- Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County
- Nine more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19
Same great workout without the mess.
The original Broadway production of the musical 'Hamilton' will begin streaming on Disney+ on July 3.
An autopsy report shows Ahmaud Arbery was shot three times, including twice in the chest, according to multiple media reports. The autopsy, which was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, sheds new light on the fatal shooting of a black man out jogging that has ignited outrage acr…
Amid social distancing and virtual services, the congregation at Second Missionary Baptist Church found a way to show their pastor appreciation.
Alyx Arnett
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Juanita L. Cree Moss, 97, a former resident of Galveston before moving to Kokomo, died at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Clemson, South Carolina. She was born in Howard County, on March 14, 1923, to Howard and Vivia Cleo (Walker) Featherstone. On July 25,…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Child abuse warrants issues after 4-year-old was treated for severe burns
- Police: Officers seize $16,000 in drugs, $15,000 in cash, three firearms
- Howard County cases of COVID-19 rise to 222
- Lake County won't require its employees be tested for COVID-19
- Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County
- Nine more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19
- 14 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County
- Daily arrest log - May 8 to 10
- Jared Forrest Alexander
- Howard County cases of COVID-19 rise to 225
Images
Videos
Collections
- Celebrating Howard County moms for Mother's Day
- Local businesses are ready to serve through the pandemic
- Get ready for Packers season with a week-by-week breakdown of Green Bay's schedule
- Honda S2000: Mode Parfume’s Hardtop and Widebody Conversions are Now Available in the U.S.
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV First Look: The New Long One
- Shocker: Tesla Roadster Has Been Delayed, Says Elon Musk.
- April Coupons 2020
- 2022 Toyota GR86: Finally, a Turbo!
- Is This the 2021 Toyota Hilux? Because It Looks Like a Tacoma
- Cadillac CT4 vs. Mercedes-Benz A 220 Specs and Features Comparison
Frederick Douglas, 82, of Kokomo, passed away Saturday, May 9th surrounded by his family. He was born in Kokomo to William and Delsie (Englert) Douglas on September 29, 1937. Fred married his wife of 50 years, Vicki Maish on Valentine’s Day 1970 who survives. Born a natural athlete, Fred was…
Ronald Layton “Ron” Cherry, 77 of Tipton died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home. Ron was born in Tipton on August 11, 1942 to Layton & Virginia (Crail) Cherry. He married Jenny Williams on February 27, 1970 and she died on August 4, 1998.
Billie Shelley, 93, missed out on her own high school graduation due to World War II, shares her words of encouragement for seniors graduating this year.
As Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) prepares to resume its North American manufacturing operations, the company has developed and is implementing a program of enhanced safety measures to protect employees, their families, and the surrounding communities from the spread and transmission of COV…
INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration Inc. continues to expand its footprint of Sales Management Leaders who leverage their proven tools and platform to facilitate the creation of a self-sustaining sales operation for businesses. Small to mid-sized businesses need fractional, experienced sales leadership more than ever, and Sales Xceleration Consultants provide services in cost-effective ways that enable businesses to utilize their vast sales knowledge to drive growth.
Nebraska adds punter from Australia to scholarship class of 2020, likely to compete for starting spot
Daniel Cerni, a punter from Australia, announced Monday he will join the Huskers.
Stanford’s David Shaw, USC’s Clay Helton and Washington State’s Nick Rolovich discuss the scenarios being considered for this fall amid myriad unknowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The duo includes Bill McGovern, who spent the past seven years in the NFL and has worked alongside Husker assistant Mike Dawson.