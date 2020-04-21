Library to begin curbside pickup system

To make materials more accessible to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is beginning a limited curbside pickup system beginning tomorrow, April 22.

To use the system, patrons can visit KHCPL.org or use the mobile app to place holds on the items they want. If they don't have internet, they can call any of the library's branches to reserve their items. When they're ready for pickup, patrons will receive a call with their available pickup times and dates to choose from.

Curbside pickup will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at each location. When patrons drive up, staff will put their items in the hatch or trunk of their vehicle. If they don’t have a trunk or hatch, they will set their items on a table outside.

“Although our facilities have been closed to the public to keep staff safe and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, a lot of our staff has been working on this curbside pickup system, ordering the latest and greatest books and movies, putting new tags on items as we prepare to change the way we check out items later this year, adjusting Summer Reading Program plans, doing regular maintenance of the facilities, emptying the book drops, reshelving, creating virtual programs, and serving the community in new ways,” said Lisa Fipps, director of marketing.

To reserve materials for pickup by phone, call any of the KHCPL branches: KHCPL Main, 765-454-4710; KHCPL South, 765-453-4150; or KHCPL Russiaville, 765-883-5112.

KHCPL staff also is cleaning all facilities. After materials are returned, they're quarantined for 24 hours. They also sanitize all movies, audio materials, experience kits, video games, and electronic devices.

The library has found innovative ways to serve the community during this time. They've used 3D printers to make ear-savers for local healthcare workers, and they've donated all of the items from their vending machines to Kokomo Urban Outreach so the food and beverages could be used before their expiration dates.

Library staff also have delivered books from Friends of the Library to the Kokomo Rescue Mission, Open Arms, Watered Garden, Kokomo Housing Authority, and Jackson Street Commons.

“We’re doing everything we can think of to serve the community in this unprecedented time as we continue to play a vital role in the community,” Fipps said. “We, like everyone else, are just adapting to do it in a way that keeps everyone safe. We thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Here are some changes KHCPL’s made to date to serve the community:

• If someone wants a card, but doesn't have one, they can now get one by going to khcpl.org/ecard and filling out the NEW! GET A KHCPL LIBRARY CARD ONLINE form. To be eligible, the person must live in one of the following townships in Howard County: Center, Taylor, Howard, Clay, Ervin, Harrison, Honey Creek, or Monroe. KHCPL will assign a library card and PIN number, and then email it. The card will be good until June 1. Upon KHCPL’s reopening, users are invited to come by the library to show identification to keep the card active.

• The expiration date has been extended to June 1 of any cards that will be expiring while the library is closed so patrons can continue to download books, music, magazines, movies, and more without any disruption in service.

• The due date has been extended to June 1 for all items currently checked out.

• The number of HOOPLA items patrons can check out per month per library card has been increased to 15. HOOPLA is a digital streaming service for library cardholders to access eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, movies, and TV shows using portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets. In addition, HOOPLA has created a special Bonus Borrows collection. Now, temporarily with a KHCPL card, patrons can access more than 1,100 titles in HOOPLA’s Bonus Borrows collection – and those do not count toward the 15 downloads per library card per month limit. Another way to stretch HOOPLA downloads is to get the kids to use the Just for Kids Streaming Video Collection, which can be found here: khcpl.org/childrens-database#J

• If someone has never used HOOPLA, there’s a tutorial on our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2QGTEqA.

• Patrons now can temporarily access Ancestry Library Edition from home. Ancestry Library Edition is a division of Ancestry.com. It’s a research tool offering the most comprehensive genealogical information available online. The collection has information from more than 9,000 databases, including 4 billion names, and 200 billion images from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Patrons can search public members’ family trees; birth, marriage, criminal, tax, obituary, death, cemetery, city directory, military, census, immigration, and last will and testament records; and message boards, maps, gazetteers, atlases, and church histories. If you click on “Learning Center,” there are tips from experts, including tips on African American and Native American research, and finding your German ancestors, just to name a few.

• Patrons can now stream Freegal Music 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That’s in addition to the five free downloads patrons have per KHCPL card per week. Previously, patrons could only stream five hours per week.

• KHCPL’s partner vendors, such as Scholastic, are responding to the COVID-19 crisis and offering services as well. For example, Scholastic Learn at Home provides day-by-day projects, based on grade level, to keep kids reading, thinking, and growing with cross-curricular journeys. Each day includes four separate learning experiences, each built around a story or video. Kids can do them on their own or with their families. Patrons can access that with KHCPL’s website, KHCPL.org.

KHCPL also offers plenty of free resources, in addition to HOOPLA and Ancestry Library Edition, that people can access from home using their KHCPL card. Just go to KHCPL.org and click on “Research” and then “All databases” to see the full list.