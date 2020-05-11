Library reinstates limited homebound delivery service

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has reinstated its homebound delivery service.

“We’ve begun contacting homebound patrons who were using the Homebound Delivery Service before the quarantine to see what materials they would like us to deliver,” said KHCPL Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps. “However, residents of some facilities might not be able to receive materials based on the facilities’ COVID-19 restrictions.”

Those who have never used the homebound delivery system before and are unable to access a KHCPL location due to mobility issues or transportation, call 765-626-0858 for more information. When KHCPL delivers items, they will be dropped off at a designated time on a porch or sidewalk.

Meanwhile, KHCPL’s curbside pickup service continues. Here’s how it works:

Use the library's website, KHCPL.org or app to place holds on the items you want.

No internet? No problem. You can also call any location during business hours. Call the location you want to go to, to pick up the items: KHCPL Main, 765-454-4710; KHCPL South, 765-453-4150; or KHCPL Russiaville, 765-883-5112.

When your items are ready for pickup, staff will call you and let you know the available pickup times and dates from which you can choose.

Curbside pickup will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at each location.

When you drive up, staff will put your items in the hatch or trunk of your vehicle. If you don’t have a trunk or hatch, they will set your items on a table outside.

“And, please, if you feel sick, have a cough, fever, or any have symptoms of any illness, we ask that you delay your request for our homebound delivery service and curbside pickup until you are symptom-free,” Fipps said. "We're constantly monitoring what’s going on with COVID-19 in Howard County and Indiana. We’re adding services as we feel it’s safe to do so. From day one, our two priorities have been to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community and to keep our staff safe. We appreciate patrons’ understanding and patience as we navigate the various challenges COVID-19 creates and figure out ways to balance access to services with safety.”