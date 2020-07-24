Library begins ‘no mask, no entry’ policy

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will begin a “no mask, no entry” and “mask on, come on in” policy at all locations and bookmobiles beginning on Monday, July 27, in compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s statewide executive order.
Currently, KHCPL employees wear masks, and patrons are requested to do the same. However, starting on July 27, until further notice, patrons will be required to wear masks.
“If you do not want to or cannot wear a mask, due to medical reasons, we understand,” said KHCPL Director Faith Brautigam. “For you, we offer curbside pickup. That way we can follow the law, do our part to stop the spread of COVID in the community, keep everyone safe, and accommodate patrons.”
Curbside Pickup is available from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Mondays, at all locations; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Main and South; and a10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays, at all locations. To place holds for curbside pickup, either use the online catalog or call a library location to pick up your materials: 454-4710 (KHCPL Main), 453-4150 (KHCPL South), and 883-5112 (KHCPL Russiaville).