Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Howard County commissioners have listed the Kokomo Rescue Mission as an essential service which will remain open (subject to further order) providing safe and sober housing to men, women and children, serving them three meals a day along with meeting their physical needs.
Currently KRM is offering grab-and-go meals to the food insecure in our community daily from 12 to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5 p.m. from the concessions stand in the parking lot at 321 W. Mulberry St.
In addition, the nonprofit is offering a weekly grocery sack assistance program on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. A photo ID is required, and one bag is available per household per week.
To make a donation to KRM, visit https://kokomorescuemission.webpayments.co/.