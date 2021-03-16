KPD adjusts to serve community during COVID-19

While the majority of the world hunkered down during the height of the pandemic and adjusted accordingly to stay safe, the men and women of the Kokomo Police Department never got the opportunity to work from home.

Instead, the department continued to do what they do best during what was possibly the most troubling and confusing time in recent history, and part of that was thanks to KPD Chief Doug Stout. Early on, he instituted measures that aimed to protect not only the officers but the citizens they serve as well.

Perhaps the most prime example of that was allowing officers to take reports from citizens over the phone, Stout said. The practice had the added bonus of improving efficiency in the department as well as safety.

“Definitely one thing we learned is, is that it helped our efficiency in a time when we’re still trying to rebuild our manpower,” Stout said. “Rather than have an officer drive 10 minutes across town to take a report, if that is a type of report that could be taken over the phone, obviously that’s something the officer can get right on and normally be done with the report and obtaining all the required information for the report over the phone. Before, more than likely in the normal situation, the officer wouldn’t have even made it to the reporter’s house yet.”

The practice continues today and most likely will until the COVID-19 virus is under control, he said.

In the same vein, visits to the police department in City Hall were modified as needed, and citizens were encouraged to use online processing when obtaining permits that normally would go through the police department in person.

Stout said the adjusted practices were not only for the men and women in the police department but for the community as well.

“But a lot of it was not just for the protection of my officers but for the citizens needing to report something to the police,” Stout said. “With this virus, unless you’re suffering all the bad side effects from it, nobody really knows who’s carrying it and who isn’t. That’s why it was very important to me last year, and it still continues today until things hopefully get more under control with vaccinations and everything else that’s going around the United States right now with it.”

Though some of the changes had to be instituted quickly at the start of the pandemic, Stout said the level of service that the police department is committed to delivering never faltered.

“It still improves the efficiency,” Stout said. “At the same time I understand some people want to talk to an officer face to face. And we have tried to oblige all of those requests, in which case the officers have been instructed to and practice good social distancing and things along that line, just so we are in no way sacrificing the level of service we are providing.”