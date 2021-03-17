Kokomo woman battles COVID on vent

The year started off promising for a Kokomo woman whose two children were set to get married, something she had been waiting for for a long time.

However, when Monica Fausett tested positive for COVID and ended up in the ICU on a ventilator, it wasn’t certain whether she’d live to be a part of the much-awaited weddings. But she pulled through and now reminds herself and others that tomorrow isn’t promised.

“Live every day to its fullest because you never know, and tomorrow isn’t promised,” said Fausett, 58. “Spend time with your family because you never know. I never thought I was going to wake up in the hospital. I had no idea. I can’t even explain what that feeling was except that I was just so lost.”

On Sunday, Jan. 10, Fausett thought she was having some issues with allergies because she was sneezing, and her eyes were watering. The next day, she went wedding shopping with her daughter, Tristan Fausett, and grandchildren when she started feeling worse.

She told them she was going to head home, and the next morning she started running a fever and then became short of breath not long after. On Friday, at 4 a.m., she woke up her husband because she was having trouble breathing, and he took her to the emergency room.

Fausett immediately was admitted to the intensive care unit, and she didn’t see her family for the next 18 days.

“I thought they weren’t going to keep her. I thought they’d just check her out and send her home,” said Tristan, a registered nurse. “But they said they were keeping her, and they’d probably keep her through the weekend.”

Fausett had hypothyroidism, diabetes, and high blood pressure, but Tristan said hospital staff was “cautiously optimistic.”

“They used that term several times because they said, ‘We can see patients go from good to bad very quickly with COVID,’” she said.

Two days after Fausett was admitted, she was intubated. Tristan said that began a “whirlwind of emotions” for the family as they couldn’t believe it. Fausett went from wedding shopping and thinking she had allergies to, six days later, being on a ventilator.

Tristan became the point person, and she talked to hospital staff about three times a day as no family members were allowed to visit. Luckily, Fausett had given Tristan her information to log into her MyChart hospital account beforehand, and Tristan was able to access her mother’s labs, chest x-rays, MRIs, and the works as soon as they were available.

Though Fausett was sedated, her family video chatted with her every day in the hopes that she could hear their voices.

Fausett was treated with antibiotics and Remdesivir for 10 days. While on the ventilator, she began having cytokine storms, which were life-threatening systemic inflammatory syndromes that had been known to happen in some COVID patients.

Fausett’s lungs were filling up with fluid. According to Tristan, an infectious disease doctor suggested trying another medication on her, and her x-rays soon began showing significant improvement in her lungs.

Toward the end of January, doctors began discussing taking Fausett off of the vent, and they did. Tristan, as a nurse, knew this was a great sign. However, four days after being off of the vent, Fausett’s vitals began dropping. She had a mucus plug, another issue that had been seen in COVID patients. The mucus hypersecretion associated with COVID can result in an obstruction.

The plug was suctioned out, and Fausett’s vitals improved. From there, she continued to improve steadily. Doctors began discussing releasing Fausett to rehab, but Tristan insisted that her mother could be cared for at home. Since Tristan was a nurse, they obliged, and Fausett returned home on Feb. 2.

For Fausett, she doesn’t remember much about her stay in the hospital.

“It was really, really strange to wake up and realize you’d been in the hospital, and you’d been through all this stuff and don’t remember any of it,” she said. “You’ve been there all these days, and it was just the weirdest feeling. You wonder about people that have been in comas, and they wake up. It’s like, how do they even begin to deal with that? And mine was just so many days.”

Fausett didn’t have a voice when she woke up in the hospital, and it was still just at a whisper by the time she got home. At home, she began physical, occupational, and speech therapy and had home healthcare. She continues to experience weakness in her legs and works to regain her strength.

She’s especially looking forward to regaining that leg strength, she said, as she’s determined to dance at her children’s weddings later this year.