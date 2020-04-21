Government assistance helped Shawn Hilton start his comic shop 10 years ago, and now government assistance may save it.

Last week, Hilton was notified that he was one of the recipients of the Kokomo StrongER loan program, a $1 million program launched by the city of Kokomo on April 8 that aimed to accelerate access to capital for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The city and the county over the years have been incredibly good to me,” said Hilton. “I will be celebrating my 10th anniversary around July, and this store was opened with a grant from the county, the rent abatement program from the county for $5,000. And I received a low-interest loan from the city for $15,000. My store was started with the aid programs that were available from the city and county, and now it appears there’s a very good chance my store will be saved through very similar programs with the city.”

For Hilton, the pandemic has brought a whirlwind of change. His comic book store, Comics Cubed, was deemed nonessential and ordered to close its doors to the public, so he pivoted to online sales. But even that proved to be a struggle as comic book distributors ceased operations during the COVID-19 economic shutdown.

He’s been making due, though, by finding indie comic book publishers that will supply him product to sell. But it hasn’t been without financial hardship. His business soon will celebrate its 10th anniversary, and he said that if he makes it to that point, it will be thanks to the Kokomo StrongER initiative.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody out there that will be more grateful than myself because I don’t know that I’d have what I have without them, and I don’t know that I could keep what I have without them,” Hilton said.

Since the Kokomo StrongER program launched, which was made possible through economic development income tax (EDIT) funding, it has received a huge response from the community. With approved businesses receiving $5,000, there was enough funding for 200 businesses. More than 300 have applied.

With such a big response, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said not every business that has applied will receive the city assistance.

“Unfortunately, the $1 million cap that we set on it was to assist up to 200 businesses,” said Moore. “Now that we’ve got 301 applications, we have to do a little bit of deciding and be selective, do the first-come, first-serve thing. It was nice to see that type of response but a little disheartening as well since some people are struggling, and you want to do as much as you can.”

Despite not being able to award grants to all that applied currently, Moore said he hadn’t ruled out the possibility of adding additional EDIT funding to the initiative.

“Once we get through the applications we’ve received and know how many may be leftover, then we’ll discuss what might be considered,” said Moore.

While the city program saw a huge response, Howard County jumped in to help businesses located outside of the city limits. Last week, Commissioner Paul Wyman announced the launch of the Howard County Emergency Relief Forgivable Loan Program. Much like the city’s initiative, the county’s aimed to assist small businesses affected by the economic shutdown that were located outside of the city limits.

The county allotted $250,000 in EDIT funding to the cause, with businesses able to receive a maximum of $5,000. The county began accepting applications for the program on Monday.

Another avenue soon to open up for business owners came via the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Save Small Business Fund. The Save Small Business Fund will begin accepting applications on April 20. It is for small businesses employing between three and 20 people who have been harmed financially by the pandemic and are located in an economically-vulnerable community.

Zipcodes within the city of Kokomo fall into this category, according to a search tool on the initiative’s web page, which is located at savesmallbusiness.com.

Businesses, if approved for the program, can receive $5,000 to utilize for business expenses. The program touted an easy application process, projected to take about 10 minutes.