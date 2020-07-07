Kokomo Speedway given the green flag to reopen

Kokomo Speedway reopened its track on Sunday, June 21, after being shutdown temporarily for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The track was allowed to begin hosting events again June 14, so the schedule was reworked to get the season back on track. Indiana Midget Week kicked off the season on June 21, which originally was scheduled for June 7. After six previous races were canceled from April to early-June, Jill Demonbreun, owner of Kokomo Speedway, said fans were ready to be back.

“I think people were anxious to get back out and doing things. It wasn’t good for us to be closed down for April and May and half of June. I think people were ready to get out and have a nice outdoor activity. We bring a lot of fans from different cities from Ohio and Illinois and different areas of Indiana. People are anxious to get back to racing,” Demonbreun said.

Kokomo Speedway is operating at 50-percent capacity, which allows 2,500 people in the stands. At half capacity, Demonbreun said fans have the ability to social distance without having to be assigned to a seat, and no seats had to be eliminated.

“We have two sides, and we have plenty of seating. We have a front stretch and a back stretch … We can get a couple thousand people there, and they can be somewhat spread out. We didn’t mark off seats because, even if you do every other row, they’re still going to sit side by side. So it didn’t make sense to do that,” Demonbreun said.

While racetrack employees are required to wear masks, face coverings for fans are optional, Demonbreun said. Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at the gates, and Plexiglass barriers have been set up at the concession stand. Instead of setting out ketchup and mustard pumps, packets of the condiments are being provided.

“I don’t know what more we could do. We did everything that we could possibly do in the situation,” Demonbreun said. “We’ll do what we can do to make it safe, but people have to use their own judgment as well. Common sense is what it takes.”

Looking ahead, Kokomo Speedway will remain at 50-percent capacity through July 17, according to Gov. Holcomb’s recent addition of Stage 4.5 to the Back on Track Indiana plan. This included the track’s July 3 races and fireworks show.

If Stage 5 isn’t postponed, which is slated to begin July 18, the speedway will be able to fill its stands at full capacity for Indiana Sprint Week on Saturday, July 25.

Demonbreun said the event always brings a positive economic impact to Kokomo, and she looks forward to it being no different this year.

“You get a lot of fans from out of state coming in town, spending money at restaurants, gas stations. It’s a very good revenue for the city of Kokomo. That’s for sure,” Demonbreun said.

The remainder of the race schedule will go on as planned, and no other races are slated to be added, according to Demonbreun. The full schedule can be found at http://www.kokomospeedway.net/schedule/.