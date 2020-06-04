Kokomo Schools launches optional virtual learning program for upcoming school year

School may look markedly different for some students next school year.

Kokomo School Corporation is launching an optional full-time K-12 virtual learning program for the upcoming academic year that's open to all Howard County students. The program gives students the option to learn remotely at the instruction of Kokomo teachers.

"We understand that due to the recent pandemic, some students and families may not be ready to participate in a face-to-face classroom setting when the new school year arrives. With these circumstances in mind, KSC will offer a complete virtual learning option beginning in August 2020," read a letter to KSC families that was posted on the school's website.

The new virtual education option does not replace traditional face-to-face classes. Traditional classes will continue to be offered for the upcoming school year, though they many look slightly different, according to information from the corporation.

Any student living in Howard County, and new to the district, can enroll and will be assigned a KSC teacher and school that they will be associated with.

KSC will provide a learning device to all virtual students, and a virtual coordinator will work directly with families to ensure virtual learning is a good fit for the student. Virtual students will adhere to the same policies as outlined in the KSC student handbook.

According to the corporation, families will have the opportunity to become involved in parent groups and school functions, while students will have the ability to participate in after-school activities and clubs. Teachers will provide instruction, guidance, and support, while evaluating student work and tracking student attendance and academic progress.

"KSC is confident that this personal approach will help keep all students connected while allowing a more flexible learning environment for families," read the statement.

Families that are interested in being a part of the program are asked to fill out a survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQXU0xfPQfdcakIY7HLJzM-p3tTS__9KaAFfn3Ht-Y86em-Q/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2GUls6-GbaEjDgLLbUx1iLR4RAqQl5bP-_JIgZrPpDJup2rFLVuELIgMw.

Questions can be emailed to kokomovirtual@kokomoschools.com, or call Dr. Teni Helmberger at 765-455-8000 for more information.