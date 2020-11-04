Kokomo Schools cancels in-person learning due to COVID-19

Kokomo School Corporation officials announced today that all schools will be closed to in-person learning for the rest of the week due to COVID-19.

The decision was made to move to e-learning Thursday and Friday due to a growing number of COVID-19 positive students and an increasing number of students required to quarantine. According to a letter sent to families in the district, it’s believed that large gatherings of students over Halloween weekend led to an increase in cases.

“Sadly, it appears large gatherings of students occurred during Halloween weekend through non-school-sponsored events,” the letter, signed by Kokomo School Corporation Superintendent Jeff Hauswald, read. “These events have led to numerous positive cases and the need for a significant number of additional students to quarantine and miss in-person instruction for two weeks.”

Due to this, contract tracing still is underway as the events suspected to cause the increase in cases occurred off school grounds, making tracing more difficult.

School officials encouraged students to limit large gatherings and stay home if they’re sick. Students, staff, and families are being asked to notify school officials if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and if they need to self-quarantine.

In-person instruction is planned to resume for all Kokomo School Corporation schools on Monday, Nov. 9. All extra-curricular and after-school activities also are canceled.

Kokomo Schools now joins Howard Elementary School and Taylor Elementary School, which closed to in-person learning yesterday. The schools plan to return to in-person learning on Nov. 16.