Kokomo rises to the challenge, again

As the old adage goes, “hindsight is 20/20.” This typically is used to mean that looking back on certain situations and analyzing them on the past is often easier or better than doing so when dealing with those situations in the present moment.

Call it a hunch, but I’m pretty sure no one wants to look back at 2020 for any reason at all! With all that folks were asked to do or not do, wear or not remove and sacrifice or not be with, citizens of Kokomo and Howard County are ready to keep looking forward. But I believe there is still benefit in reflecting on how the pandemic changed our lives — a year later — and how we actually can see how our community shined during this past “dark moment in our history.” Since March of last year, our community has faced some of the most unusual circumstances in the history of our city. Our entire country has! To say that it’s been interesting is probably an understatement. A global pandemic wasn’t on the radar last year when I took office, nor did anyone new to our city government expect to start under these conditions. But even though the year was full of challenges, I had every reason to remain encouraged and inspired.

Time and again Kokomo has risen to the occasion during times of trouble and difficulty, and 2020 was no exception. Our ability to come together, help our neighbors, and grow as a community during this COVID-19 experience is unmatched. I have seen that firsthand — both then and now. So if there is one thing we as a community have been reminded of this past year is that Kokomo is always tough when facing adversity, resilient in troubled times, and united against any challenges. Last summer I came across a quote from author Steve Maraboli that basically summed up Kokomo’s determination. He stated, “Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving; we get stronger and more resilient.” Plain and simple, we are “Kokomo Strong.” That phrase was coined a few years back and is one that we have embodied once again. We have not let the crisis we recently faced define us any more than the crises that tried to do in previous disasters, be it a tornado, flood, or recession. I am confident that Kokomo’s future is one that is bright and full of promise. Our future is “Kokomo Stronger.”

However, we can’t ignore how COVID-19 has impacted Kokomo. First, I want to pause a moment and remember those who fell victim to the virus and have died. We pray for their families and friends who still are mourning their loss, and we lift those who are still afflicted. May God grant them all peace and strength. But as we focus on the tragedies, loss, and disruptions in everyday life, we also should focus on the positives that have resulted from this crisis. Kokomo’s toughness led us to come together, support each other, and work for the common good. We were introduced to quarantining at home, social distancing in public, hand washing more frequently, and donning face coverings – things we hadn’t really considered before March 11, 2020. And everyday citizens — from our healthcare professionals to grocery workers, from restaurant staff to small business owners, from our dedicated educators to our first responders in the KPD, KFD, HCSD and EMA — all answered the call to service during the pandemic, often putting themselves at risk to help the community make it through this ordeal. To those groups of individuals mentioned and to so many others I did not, you have our sincere gratitude and our undying admiration.

And just as every group mentioned above dedicated themselves to providing necessary services for our community, the employees of the city of Kokomo likewise performed extremely well under very difficult conditions. Adapting, overcoming, and evolving have become part of the daily process of our department heads and employees. Every department met the challenge to keep our city running smoothly and without interruption. Part of my decision to run for mayor — and eventually my commitment to the citizens of Kokomo and our city departments — is summed up, I believe, in a quote from author Simon Sinek: “The role of the leader is not to come up with all the great ideas. The role of a leader is to create an environment in which great ideas can happen.” The departments of the city of Kokomo are filled with hard-working and dedicated employees who have made my transition into my role as mayor easy and quite rewarding.

They are and always have been an integral part of the successes that Kokomo experiences year after year, so I want to recognize and thank those in our departments that helped the city stay safe, secure, and healthy in 2020.

Kokomo is still a great place to live, work, worship, and raise a family. We know this, and the COVID pandemic has not changed that. Last year proved that our community is full of love, care, and support of one another, and I couldn’t be more proud and blessed to serve as its mayor.

Thank you, Kokomo, for all you’ve endured to keep our City safe and headed in the right direction in 2021 and beyond.