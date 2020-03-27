Kokomo Rescue Mission 'still offering hope daily'

Due to the recent events accompanying the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Howard County commissioner listed the Kokomo Rescue Mission as an essential service which will remain open (subject to further order) to serve those in need within the community.

The Kokomo Rescue Mission continues to remain innovative in the face of COVID-19 by responding to the Gov. Holcomb's guidelines prohibiting congregate eating by crafting Grab and Go meals for those who are hungry. These meals are available seven days a week in our dining room at 12 to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5 p.m.

The nonprofit also will be offering Grocery Sack Assistance every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. A photo is ID required, and one bag will be given per household per week) at the Care & Share Store Warehouse located at 314 W. Mulberry St. entering from the Armstrong Street entrance. (Subject to change without notice.)

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

"Innovation takes time and money. We are only able to keep this growing vulnerable population nourished through the generous support of our donors. As businesses and schools close, financial hardship will increase and the need will become greater," read a statement from Kokomo Rescue Mission.

"Please consider standing with us as we work to provide services for the hungry and homeless along with keeping the building sanitized and as safe as possible from this outbreak."

Donations may be made online at www.kokomorescuemission.org or by mail: Kokomo Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 476, Kokomo, IN 46903-0476.