Kokomo Rescue Mission cancels Black Friday sale

The Kokomo Rescue Mission has canceled the Care and Share Black Friday sale, scheduled for Nov. 27.
The cancellation comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to mount, according to Kokomo Rescue Mission Director Van Taylor.
"With the climbing numbers of COVID positive cases, we feel that it would be extremely difficult to monitor and comply with the guidelines that have been placed before us. We do not want to place our customers or our staff in any situation that would put them at risk," Taylor said.
The store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 27, and reopen Monday, Nov. 30. A half-price sale will take place Tuesday, Dec. 1.