Kokomo-natives unite at Miami University

After redshirting last season for her first year at Miami University, 2019 Taylor High School graduate Taylor Boruff looks forward to getting on the court this winter under the direction of another Kokomo-native.

Boruff committed to High Point University in August 2018 under the head coaching direction of DeUnna Hendrix, a 2002-03 Kokomo High School Class 4A state champion and Howard County 1,000-point club honoree (1,210). After finding out Hendrix had taken the head coaching job at Miami in April 2019, Boruff backed out of her commitment with the Panthers before her senior year was over to follow Hendrix to Miami last fall.

In a previous interview, Boruff said Hendrix drew her to High Point and was a big reason why she chose the Division I school.

“Coach Hendrix, everyone in town knows who she is. She’s a basketball standout, and I found it kind of cool that she’s been through some of the same things that I have been through, as far as going to state … I felt that she could make me into a great player but also a great person,” Boruff said.

Since one of Boruff’s top priorities was to play for Hendrix, she said she didn’t hesitate to follow Hendrix to Miami. Additionally, Boruff said she was excited to play in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

“I was actually really excited that I had the opportunity to go to a MAC school just because it’s a great conference. That was already a great opportunity, and I just was really set on playing for Coach Hendrix. That was something that I had wanted to do. Kind of when the opportunity came to come to Miami, it was kind of like a no-brainer,” Boruff said.

Due to her transfer, Boruff had to redshirt her freshman season with the RedHawks. After practicing with her teammates, she said she was looking forward to finally putting time on the court. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, workouts have been much different, she said.

While lifting weights, Boruff and her teammates have to line up in separate rows to social distance and utilize their own weight racks. All exercise equipment was then cleaned and sanitized following usage. While around teammates and staff inside the facilities, including during conditioning workouts, the women always wear masks, according to Boruff. Exercising with a mask on and having no physical contact with teammates has been a big adjustment for her, she said.

“That was definitely an adjustment to get used to because conditioning isn’t easy with a mask on and just basically no physical interaction with your teammates. That’s kind of different too because I’m used to high-fiving my teammates walking past them, and it’s kind of like we have to keep a distance, definitely different,” Boruff said.

Boruff ended her senior season with the Lady Titans with a 13-8 record. Before her time with the Lady Titans, Boruff was a three-year varsity member of the Northwestern Lady Tigers’ basketball team. She helped the school reach its first-ever regional, semi-state, and state championship team.

Additionally, Boruff is a member of the Howard County 1,000-point club with a high school career total of 1,023 points.

Boruff currently is studying sports leadership and management with a concentration in coaching.