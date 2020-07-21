Kokomo Municipal Stadium hosts free College League games

With no Jackrabbits games this summer, the College Summer League will host its last game at Kokomo Municipal Stadium this Friday.

Originally, the games mostly were going to take place at Grand Park with a few games at Victory Field in Indianapolis. However, after finding out Kokomo Municipal Stadium would not be used for baseball this year, the league worked with the city of Kokomo and the Jackrabbits to bring a few games to the City of Firsts.

“It’s a great baseball town. A lot of families like coming out to Municipal Stadium and watching good baseball, just being around the game and around other members of the community. (We) really saw it as an opportunity to give our college players an experience to play it at a stadium and caliber of Municipal Stadium but also bringing something entertaining and something for families to do on Friday and Saturday nights in Kokomo,” said Joe Thatcher, former Wildkat and MLB pitcher.

The league was “thrown together on a whim,” according to Thatcher. His involvement in the process was through his Pro X Athlete Development business at Grand Park, utilized by many of the league’s players. With the cancelation of spring seasons for collegiate players of all divisions, Thatcher and his partners decided to utilize the opportunity to create a way for the players to have an outlet.

“These college baseball players, they were going to go a long time without really playing any baseball. We saw that, and we saw with our resources that we had a chance to put on this league together,” Thatcher said. “We had a lot of interest. We have 280 college players in our league with 12 teams. Having access to Grand Park and those baseball fields, we really put together a neat product.”

The majority of the players come from Indiana or surrounding states, from Division I schools through the NAIA level. A few local players from Kokomo, such as Jack Perkins (University of Louisville), Bayden Root (Ohio State University), and Kyle Wade (Purdue University), will be playing in the league, as well as some players from IU Kokomo.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

A unique aspect of first-time league, Thatcher said, was the players came up with their own team names. Teams that played in Kokomo included the Marksmen, Screwballs, Nighthawks, Woodchucks, Snakes, Juice, Tropics, and Local Legends.

“The teams got to pick their own team names. So that was kind of a fun process because, obviously, this is a new league, and everything was just kind of thrown together to provide an opportunity to these guys. So part of the fun was drafting teams, assigning teams, and letting the guys on the team pick their own team names,” Thatcher said.

The league kicked off its first games in Kokomo on Friday, July 10, with a doubleheader, followed by another doubleheader on Saturday, July 18. The teams began a three-week spring training in June, and the games will end later this month.

Kokomo Municipal Stadium has followed COVID-19 guidelines, according to Thatcher, by obeying capacity limits and social distancing guidelines. Masks are recommended for attendees.

Overall, Thatcher said bringing some of the College League’s games to Kokomo has brought a positive outcome to the community when many other summer events have been canceled.

“With all the other social events being canceled, people are looking for something to do as a family and looking for something to do to have some normalcy and do something to get their mind off of what’s going on in the world. It’s just something neat. Something fun that gives our community a chance to get out and enjoy,” Thatcher said.

The Turf Monsters and the Park Rangers will go head-to-head at Kokomo Municipal Stadium this Friday, July 24, at 7 p.m. Thatcher will be coaching the Park Rangers’ team. Admission is free. Concessions stands will not be open, but food will be provided by an outside vendor.