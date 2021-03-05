Kokomo firefighter dies of COVID-19

A Kokomo firefighter has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Marty Meyers, 50, died yesterday after battling COVID-19. The Kokomo Fire Department and Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 announced his passing in posts on Facebook.

“It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we share the LODD of our brother, Captain Marty Meyers,” read a post from Local 396. “Marty fought a hard fight to overcome his illness but ultimately passed away this afternoon. Please pray for his family and our department. Arrangements will be forthcoming and the information will be shared on this page as it becomes available.”

Meyers was a captain of the Kokomo Fire Department since 2006.

He was reported to have been sick with COVID-19 for some time and had been in an intensive care unit, according to Local 396 President Andy Eshelman.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore also expressed his condolences.

“The city of Kokomo joins the entire Kokomo Fire Department Family in mourning the line of duty death of Captain Marty Meyers. His life of service will not be forgotten. May God rest his soul,” Moore said.

On Feb. 20, Eshelman shared through the local’s Facebook page that the department had been dealing with cases of COVID and encouraged the community to stay vigilant, get tested, and stay home if feeling ill. The post read:

“I know everyone has an opinion on covid and this week alone L396 has had firefighters hospitalized with issues resulting from this disease. We’ve also had more cases in the FD in the past month than we’ve had all last year. Please take this pandemic serious. These guys were healthy guys. These guys are your local hero’s that have been working along side all their other brothers and sisters in Kokomo since this has began. It’s not over folks. Please wear your masks and please if you feel ill stay home and if you continue to feel ill go on and get tested to just to be safe it isn’t covid. These firefighters love the job that they do and will continue to battle whatever comes our way but we as a community need to continue to battle to keep everyone healthy and safe. I’m proud to be the President of L396 and proud to be a Kokomo Firefighter. Be safe and stay healthy.”

Funeral services for Meyers will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Road East 400 South, Kokomo. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior, also at Abundant Life Church.