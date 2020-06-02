Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market opens June 6

After being delayed for more than a month, the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market will be opening for the season this Saturday, June 6.

The market will return to the corner of Mulberry and Washington streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through the season, and, for the most part, the market will appear business as usual in many ways, according to Market Manager Adrienne Akers Partlow.

“It’s almost exactly the same as we always do,” said Partlow. “We still will run the same times, and we’ll really still have pretty much all of our vendors. We’re not restricting any vendor types or any product types.”

But, the market still will have a few notable changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Namely, the market will not have the Sprouts Club, demonstrations, or entertainment right away. All vendors will be required to wear masks, and guests are encouraged to wear masks as well.

At least two people are encouraged to man each vendor booth so that one can handle money, and the other can handle the product. In addition, Partlow said a one-way traffic flow will be set up with specific entrances and exits to help with social distancing.

Partlow sits on the board for the National Farmers’ Market Coalition, and she’s been working behind the scenes with markets around the country as they navigate the pandemic and figure out how to open their markets safely. Each market, she said, is doing things differently.

Some markets have gone to drive-thru only, while other markets are requiring guests to order ahead. Still others are opening with few changes in place. Partlow said she felt confident with the plans for the local market in not having to implement extreme measures.

“There are some markets that are doing just fine, and it feels somewhat normal. There are other markets that have put on a lot of restrictions. Some, you just drive through right down the aisles and put your arm out, and they have your pre-ordered bag. So markets like that, it’s a struggle for the vendors and for the customers to feel good about it,” Partlow said. “But I think nobody knows what is going on. I feel like everybody is just trying to make the very best plan possible for their community, and because we’re in Howard County as opposed to Marion County where there are more cases, our board felt like we could be a little less restrictive, that we didn’t need to do the pre-orders.”

Still, the market manager said the plans will be continually reevaluated “to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”

Partlow said she’s happy to be able to reopen the market, and she’s especially excited for the market vendors to be able to bring in some income.

“I’m so happy for my vendors that they’re going to be able to participate. I know some of them were extremely worried. We’ve already lost four markets. We’ve already lost four opportunities for them to make any kind of money for themselves and their businesses and their farms, and some of them were just very concerned that we weren’t going to be able to have a market,” she said. “But the waiting gave us the opportunity to see where the chips were going to land and how things were going to go. It also gave us the chance to see what other markets were doing to make sure we had the most up-to-date guidance for farmers’ markets.”

The silver lining during the shutdown and business closures, she said, was that the farmers’ market opened The Market Store last year. While the store was closed to in-person shopping, a website was created to allow for online ordering and delivery. This allowed area farmers to still be able to move product when the market was closed.

People responded well to the new platform, too. Partlow and her vendors were making deliveries twice a week, and for three weeks, there were more than 70 orders per week.

Partlow hopes to retain some of those customers who may have been new to the farmers’ market.

“We were working hard. We were very fortunate to have that business and that support during that time, and I really do hope that those customers that came to us new, never shopped the market before the store, remember us and continue to support us as we open things up,” she said.

The Market Store, located at 119 W. Sycamore St., now is open to in-person shopping, and online ordering, as well as delivery, remains available.