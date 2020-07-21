Kokomo Crossing closes due to financial hardship brought on by COVID-19

A local faith-based school closed its doors due to financial difficulties incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kokomo Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship announced its shutdown to parents the week of July 4. One such parent was Jen Cree whose son, A.J., had begun attending Kokomo Crossing last year.

“I was blindsided during the enrollment process,” Cree said. “I think the whole Kokomo organization, from teachers to the principal, were as well.”

Kokomo Crossing educated students who struggled to learn in traditional school environments. The school opened in 2010 and enrolled anywhere from 60 to 80 students a year in grades 9 to 12.

Cree was in the process of enrolling her son for the 2020 school year when she received a letter from The Kokomo Crossing informing her that the school was closing.

A.J. attended The Kokomo Crossing for one school year. After struggling in traditional school environments and trying online school, Cree enrolled her son at The Crossing.

“He fell in love with it,” Cree said. “He loved the atmosphere, the computer-based learning and the community time that they had.”

As part of The Crossing’s faith-centered learning, students and faculty would come together each day to read and discuss scripture as a group. They also instilled a work program through various local businesses, including DC Coaters in Tipton, where A.J. was able to work for a few days a week.

After struggling in traditional learning environments throughout childhood, A.J. began to succeed at The Crossing. The different aspects of his education, such as community time and the one-on-one relationships with his teachers, combined with the work experience allowed him to excel through his education.

“He was thriving, he was getting A’s and B’s,” Cree said. “They met him where he was at education-wise. So, our whole world was turned upside down the week of July 4 when we got that letter telling us they were closing without warning.”

Aside from the letter, Cree hasn’t received any other communication from The Crossing administration regarding the closure.

The Crossing’s closing left Cree scrambling to find new and worthwhile options for finishing her son’s education, including online schooling and transferring to a Howard County community school.

However, Cree was hesitant to resume a traditional education for A.J. after the success he had at The Crossing.

“It’s just frustrating because here we have this organization in our town that helps those who can’t do traditional school. Now the kids are left scrambling to find where to go to school next year,” Cree said. “I hate that they’re closed. It’s going to take community support to open back up because they really were such an asset to the community.”

Crossing CEO Rob Staley cited financial difficulties that arose from the pandemic as the reasoning behind the closure.

“We had hoped to weather this storm and resume programs in the near future, but we simply do not have the financial resources to do so,” Staley said in a press release.

The Crossing also has campuses in Frankfort, Noblesville, and Argos, and local families have been encouraged to transfer their students to another location.