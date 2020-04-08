Kokomo Components Holding hiring fulltime temporary production employees for ventilator production

Kokomo Components Holding is taking applications for full-time temporary workers for ventilator production.

• Starting wage is $16.67 per hour, with potential for growth.

• Holiday pay and health care options after 90 days.

• Perform repetitive sitting (bench) and standing (floor) precision assembly and test work for a minimum of 8 to 10 hours per day. Saturday and Sunday work may be required.

• Work requires the ability to read, understand, and follow work instructions in defined sequence.

• Must be comfortable with interacting and using computers.

• Interactions may include login/entering data, navigating screens, scanning, and verification of standardized work performed.

• Work will involve using small hand positioning and precise movements.

For more information or to apply please visit www.applytogm.com. Then click on the Apply To GM tab. In the next screen type Kokomo Production Operator, hit enter, and continue with the application.