Kokomo Beach to open at half capacity

With Indiana entering stage four of a plan to reopen the state on June 14, waterparks will be given the green light to open, and Kokomo Beach will be doing just that.

The season will start just a couple of weeks behind schedule, but guests will notice a few differences, according to Torrey Roe, superintendent of the City of Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department. Namely, the pool will open at half capacity, allowing 700 guests in at a time.

“People will notice smaller crowds. To start off with, we will be operating at 50-percent capacity until we reach stage five (of the state plan to reopen, beginning July 4),” said Roe. “A lot of things need to work out before then in order to get there, but I’m comfortable with the measures we are going to put in place as far as extra cleaning and sanitizing that we are going to do in order to keep people safe.”

In addition to implementing hefty cleaning procedures, Roe said it’s likely the number of deck chairs available will be reduced, though no decisions have been made yet. The superintendent said he’s consulting with other cities’ municipal pools to see what their plans look like as far as offering deck chairs and what it looks like to clean and sanitize them in between use and at the end of the day.

“We’re waiting to make a decision and hear some feedback on what other cities and municipalities are doing and what will help keep the public as safe as possible,” Roe said.

Aside from those changes, prices and hours remain the same, and the concession stand will be open with snacks and drinks available.

Last year, the beach received significant upgrades to amenities. The lazy river was upgraded and dubbed “The Island of the Lazy River.” A bridge was added where guests could cross the lazy river to a new sundeck area where guests could lounge and sunbathe.

For the younger crowd, a new aquatic playground was installed, featuring a small slide and jungle gym in shallow water.

This year, the large slides will have fresh coats of paint and be resurfaced.

Roe said he’s looking forward to being able to open the park.

“It’s just one thing that we can kind of get back to normal, and obviously with the heat of the summer, it’s one way for people to enjoy and cool off and see people and recreate,” he said.

Admission to Kokomo Beach remains $5 for general admission and $4 for children ages 2 to 11 and seniors ages 55 and older. Ages 23 months and younger are admitted free. Season passes are available.

Kokomo Beach, located at 802 W. Park Ave., opens daily June 4 through Aug. 2 and the weekends of Aug. 8-9 and 15-16. Hours now through Aug. 2 are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Hours for Aug. 8-9 and 15-16 are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 6 p.m.

