Kingdom Come Festival to bring more than 20 bands to town

More than 20 Christian bands from around the country are set to descend upon eastern Howard County this weekend to perform as part of the annual Kingdom Come Festival.

Originally scheduled for the third weekend in June, the Christian music festival was moved to this weekend, as festivals were permitted to resume per Indiana’s Back on Track plan set by Gov. Eric Holcomb. After festival organizer Angie Leyda contacted the 29 original bands slated to perform and 26 of them said they still were in for the rescheduled date, Leyda said she knew the show had to go on.

“Initially out of 29 bands, only three said they couldn’t come. That was like, 'OK, well God must have been making sure the schedule was clear because He knew it was going to happen,'” she said.

Since then, a few more bands have dropped off the schedule, but more than 20 bands still will be performing at the Healing Field over two days.

The event is free to the public, and free primitive camping also is permitted. Guests must sign a waiver acknowledging any risks and agreeing to certain rules, such as not hugging people and “leaving politics at the door.”

“We’re trying to be wise but not fearful, and we’re going to address it (the COVID-19 pandemic) but not focus on it. When people arrive, there will be a waiver they need to sign making sure they know all of the rules, no motorized vehicles. If you have people under 13, keep them with you. Don’t go hugging everybody because you don’t know what their personal preference is right now. So we’ll have things like that in place,” Leyda said.

Leyda said there will be hand washing stations and hand sanitizer set out around the venue. Staff and bands will go through screenings and temperature checks, and merchandise tables will be set up six feet apart. Leyda said it’s up to the individual bands whether they want to interact with fans.

“If they are comfortable with having people come and sign and all that stuff, it’s up to them,” she said. “There are a couple that have high-risk family members, so they’re going to be more cautious than some of the others who are like, ‘No, I’ll hug them.’”

Performers set for Friday, July 10, are Meagan Reeves, Autumn’s Descent, Poetic Descent, Amongst the Giants, Aaron Ray, The Persuaded, Grave Robber, Death Therapy, TJ Harris of Decyfer Down, Zahna, and headliner Spoken.

A Christian rock band from Nashville, Spoken has released four studio albums and is signed to Tooth & Nail Records.

On Saturday, July 11, the following performers will take the stage: Forsaken Hero, Midnight Wedding, Shane Tracy, Winona Avenue, Matt Moore, Trevor Heyd, Relentless Flood, Bred 4 War, Point5, GFM, I Am Spartacus, Set for the Fall, Chaotic Resemblance, The Protest, and headliner Disciple.

Disciple, a Christian metal band from Knoxville, has earned countless accolades, including GMA Dove Award nominations, an Inspirational Life Award, and multiple number-one Christian rock hits.

In addition to featuring numerous rock bands, Leyda said the lineup also includes pop, rap, and punk bands.

Leyda said she's looking forward to bringing the community together.

“We’re just coming in here just to refresh and just to get encouraged, and hopefully everybody leaves filled with hope and feels like they got loved on all weekend,” she said. “I’m just so glad we’re able to do it because there are so many Christian festivals that are canceled this summer, even ones that were happening after ours. I think people just need this right now, just a place to go and get away from all the mess and just have a great time with one another. If worshiping is your thing, then worship with us, and if it’s not your thing, then just have fun with us.”

Kingdom Come Festival takes place July 10 to 11. The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. Friday and continues through Saturday night. The festival takes place at the Healing Fields, located at 8313 E. 400 S., Greentown. For more information, visit kingdomcomefestival.com or visit “Kingdom Come Festival 2020 (official)” on Facebook.