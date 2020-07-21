KHS girls’ golf team sees a familiar face as head coach

The girls’ golf team at Kokomo High School will have a new head coach this fall, but not an unfamiliar face to the program.

Former Lady Wildkat Kylie Kern will take the reins of the program for the start of the school year. Kern previously was the assistant coach under Head Coach Andy Carpenter, and before that, she was a member of his Lady Wildkats middle and high school squads.

Graduating from Kokomo in 2011, Kern continued her academic and athletic careers at Ohio University before returning to the City of Firsts to begin student teaching. When Carpenter asked if she’d like to help him coach upon her return, Kern didn’t hesitate, she said.

“High school golf was one of the best times of my life. I wanted for that to be the same for the girls that are here now golfing. [Carpenter] definitely played a huge part in why I’m here. He had faith in me, and he wanted me to help the program like he knew I could. And now I’m here,” Kern said.

Carpenter said Kern will be a great fit for the position.

“Coach Kern has been good at building coach-player relationships with our golfers during her four years as an assistant coach while she has displayed great leadership skills. Kylie knows the game of golf, and she can relate to our girls’ golfers since she has been in their golf shoes,” Carpenter said.

The Lady Wildkats began its first practices for the season this week. Kern said all golfers are returning from last season, including seniors Emma Hawkins and Molly Mavrick, junior Layla Andrysiak, and sophomores Kamryn Hahn and Elizabeth Lytle. A few freshmen will be joining the team as well.

Kern said she was most excited to begin coaching a group of motivated and positive players and building relationships with them. A goal of hers this season is to maintain the same energy that was present throughout last season.

“I think just I’m excited to bond with the girls, to actually help them when they need me,” Kern said. “[One] of my goals is honestly just to keep the team motivated and to keep our bonding. We were an amazing team last year and to keep that spirit alive.”

Another goal Kern had for the season was to ensure the team keeps working hard at practices and matches. She said she could see a couple of girls on the team potentially advancing to regionals as individuals and possibly the whole team if players put in enough hours.

For the future of the Lady Wildkats’ program, Kern hoped to bring summer camps back to the Kokomo Country Club and Chippendale Golf Course as COVID-19 restrictions will allow. She remembered attending the Lady Wildkats’ camps growing up, which she said promoted the involvement of girls of all ages in the sport.

“I remember growing up, girls’ golf was such a huge sport. Not only for me but most of the girls I grew up with, we played. We played together at the (Kokomo) Country Club. We played together at Chippendale. I remember those camps being such a huge motivator for me. I was very excited to attend. I’m hoping next year, if things get normalized a little bit, then I can set up a summer camp,” Kern said.

Kern said golf was a unique sport that encourages and accepts everyone. Those who enjoy it, she said, can continue to play it for the rest of their lives.

“Golf is one of those sports you can play for the rest of your life. You can start as early as you want, and you can only grow from there,” Kern said.

Kern thanked her parents, Carpenter, Jason Snyder, and Athletic Director Nick Sale for their support over the years, as well as golf pros Cary Hungate at Kokomo Country Club and Jim Humphrey at Chippendale Golf Course for all their help.

Call-outs for the girls’ golf team will be held at the Kokomo Country Club this Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. Any Kokomo middle and high school girls are welcome to attend.