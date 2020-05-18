KHCPL to reopen May 26

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will reopen starting on Tuesday, May 26.

“Due to COVID-19, the world’s changed since we last saw each other, and to keep you, the community, and KHPCL staff safe, we’ve made some changes,” said Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps. “When you step inside any of our locations, look around and you’ll see the changes.”

Here’s what you can expect when you come to any of the KHCPL locations.

Limited hours. For now, all KHCPL locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, except KHCPL Russiaville, which is closed on Wednesdays. Bookmobiles will not resume service at this time. However, we have resumed Homebound Delivery.

For now, all KHCPL locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, except KHCPL Russiaville, which is closed on Wednesdays. Bookmobiles will not resume service at this time. However, we have resumed Homebound Delivery. Think of these three words for each visit: Grab and Go. KHCPL needs patrons’ help to limit the number of patrons in the buildings at one time. So submit a print job or fax ahead online at https://www.khcpl.org/remote-printing. Pick it up upon arrival or via Curbside Pickup system. Stop by for quick computer use but note that a computer may not always be available. Select items quickly.

KHCPL needs patrons’ help to limit the number of patrons in the buildings at one time. So submit a print job or fax ahead online at https://www.khcpl.org/remote-printing. Pick it up upon arrival or via Curbside Pickup system. Stop by for quick computer use but note that a computer may not always be available. Select items quickly. KHCPL has fewer computers available and spaced apart. A patron may use the computer for up to one hour at a time. A session will not be extended. Users may log on only once per day to allow more people to use the computers. Staff will be assisting from a distance, as best they can. This may include notifying patrons that they have to remote in to help from their stations.

A patron may use the computer for up to one hour at a time. A session will not be extended. Users may log on only once per day to allow more people to use the computers. Staff will be assisting from a distance, as best they can. This may include notifying patrons that they have to remote in to help from their stations. KHCPL has temporarily removed some seating and spaced the remaining seating farther apart. Staff has removed the seating that is harder to clean. This allows staff to focus cleaning efforts on high-touch surfaces, such as doors and hand rails and helps staff encourage people to Grab and Go.

Staff has removed the seating that is harder to clean. This allows staff to focus cleaning efforts on high-touch surfaces, such as doors and hand rails and helps staff encourage people to Grab and Go. KHCPL has installed sneeze guards at the service desks. Service desks are where there will be the most interaction between the public and the staff. Sneeze guards help keep everyone safe.

Service desks are where there will be the most interaction between the public and the staff. Sneeze guards help keep everyone safe. They’ve placed X’s on the floors. Use the X’s to ensure social distancing when in line.

Use the X’s to ensure social distancing when in line. Staff will be wearing masks. All staff are required to wear masks while on duty. Patrons are encouraged to wear them when visiting as well.

All staff are required to wear masks while on duty. Patrons are encouraged to wear them when visiting as well. KHCPL sanitizes select materials. Some materials are not easily cleaned because of the harsh chemicals and heat restrictions. Staff quarantines all returned materials for at least 24 hours. If patrons feel safer leaving the items in the bag for a day or two in the trunk before they handle them that is an additional precaution they can take.

Some materials are not easily cleaned because of the harsh chemicals and heat restrictions. Staff quarantines all returned materials for at least 24 hours. If patrons feel safer leaving the items in the bag for a day or two in the trunk before they handle them that is an additional precaution they can take. Wash hands. Patrons and staff will have access to restrooms where hand-washing guidelines are posted at the sinks.

Patrons and staff will have access to restrooms where hand-washing guidelines are posted at the sinks. Use hand sanitizer. Depending on market conditions, staff will make hand sanitizer available at key locations throughout all facilities.

Depending on market conditions, staff will make hand sanitizer available at key locations throughout all facilities. They’ve changed cleaning protocols. Staff cleans high-touch surfaces multiple times a day.

Staff cleans high-touch surfaces multiple times a day. To keep everyone safe, KHCPL asks for patrons’ help. If patrons have any symptom of any illness, they’re asked to delay their visit until they are symptom-free. Likewise, KHCPL staff checks themselves daily for COVID-19 symptoms, including taking their temperatures, and, if they have any symptoms, self-quarantine at home.

“Even though we’ll be open starting on May 26, you can still enjoy our Curbside Pickup service,” Fipps said. “However, please note that we’ve made some changes to Curbside Pickup to make it even easier.”

Curbside Pickup service changes

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Call 454-4710 (KHCPL Main), 453-4150 (KHCPL South), or 883-5112 (KHCPL Russiaville) to schedule Curbside Pickup.

Curbside Pickup hours will change on May 26 upon reopening. It will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, but staff won’t have Curbside Pickup at KHCPL Russiaville on Wednesdays because that facility is closed on Wednesdays.

Patrons no longer need to schedule a day to pick up materials. Once patrons are notified materials are ready, just arrive during Curbside Pickup hours and at KHCPL Main text HERE to 765-410-1700 or at KHCPL South text HERE to 765-410-1701. Patrons can call KHCPL Russiaville at 883-5112 when they arrive to pick up materials on Mondays and Fridays.

“We’ll continue to offer virtual programs, and you can still enjoy ebooks, audiobooks, livestreamed music and downloads, movies, magazines, and more through HOOPLA, Overdrive, Freegal, Flipster Magazines, and RB Digital Magazines. Plus, you can access our 97 free databases, such as Lynda.com, Creativebug, Universal Class, Mango Languages, Howard County Memory Project, NUWAV Legal Documents, and Chilton Library.”

To find all of KHCPL’s databases, go to https://www.khcpl.org/all-databases.

“We might have to make more changes in the future and will do so, as needed, to keep everyone safe,” Fipps said. “Just like every other business and organization around the globe, we constantly monitor the news, government requirements, and statistics and adapt as needed. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding. We’re excited about reopening, and we know patrons are, too.”

Email Fipps at lfipps@KHCPL.org with any questions. To stay abreast of all KHCPL news and happenings, follow us on social media through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

###