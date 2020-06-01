KHCPL revamps Summer Reading Program

To keep everyone safe because of COVID-19, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is revamping its Summer Reading Program.
“Like everyone, we’ve had to make a lot of hard decisions and changes because of the virus, but this was one of our most heart-breaking ones to make because kids of all ages love the Summer Reading Program,” said Lisa Fipps, Director of Marketing. “Seeing smiling kids literally running to get inside the library for the Summer Reading Program for books, programs, and prizes is one of the highlights of the year for staff. It’s something that we all look forward to. So we made the decision to revamp the Summer Reading Program and not cancel it. It’s not only fun, but it’s also important — vital — for kids’ academic success. The Summer Reading Program helps get and keep kids excited about reading, which prevents what’s called summer slide, the loss of academic skills and knowledge over the course of long school breaks.”
Here are the changes KHCPL’s made to the 2020 Summer Reading Program, which is for all ages, with the theme “Imagine Your Story.”
- We prefer patrons use Beanstack on the web or the app to sign up for the Summer Reading Program and to track their reading accomplishments.
- If you don’t have a computer or internet, you can call a dedicated phone number, 765.614.9202, to sign up and to report your reading accomplishments.
- If you don’t have a computer or internet, you can also pick up a game board at one of the grab-and-go Summer Reading Program kiosks, which are at all KHCPL locations. Use the game board to track your progress and then call 765.614.9202 to report your reading accomplishments and let us know you’ve reached a prize level.
- Game boards will be also available at various places in the community.
- Please do not turn the game board in at the library. We are trying to keep everyone safe by minimizing the number of items transferring hands.
- If you have any Summer Reading Program-related questions or need help with Beanstack, call 765.614.9202.
- To keep everyone safe and reduce the number of items transferring hands, there is only one prize this year, and then you can enter the grand prize drawing.
- The prize is a Summer Reading Program bag, which you will receive when you are halfway to your reading goal. Children will also receive a book.
- When you’ve reached your reading goal, you can choose which grand prize you’d like to try to win, and we’ll enter you into the drawing. If you win, we’ll contact you.
- All prizes will be given out in July and August. We will distribute them through our Curbside Pickup service.
- KHCPL has a goal of the community reading 1 million minutes. If you help KHCPL reach that goal, we’ll have a few surprises for our patrons that you’ll love.
- We will not have kickoff parties this year. However, on Monday, June 8, we will have a Virtual Kickoff, where you can join us online for some virtual programs you can participate in, as well as some additional fun that you can enjoy that day online. Check our social media to find out more details.
- There will be no in-person programs through the end of June at least, but we have plenty of activities, crafts, and experiments that you can do virtually. We’ll even provide the necessary supplies ahead of time for some of these, so that you can pick up the materials and then join us virtually to learn how to make the crafts, and do the activities and experiments.
- We’re excited that we’ll still be able to have performances. Most will be virtual and interactive. So you’ll want to check out our Facebook pages for info on how to join us. We hope to reschedule a few of the performances for a future date if it’s safe for us to have larger crowds at events.
- To stay up to date with all of our Summer Reading Program fun and news, follow us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Remember that the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has created a second Facebook page to make it easy for you to find all of our programs. It’s called the KHCPL Programming Page. You can find it here: https://bit.ly/36eQ3qe.