KHCPL revamps Summer Reading Program

To keep everyone safe because of COVID-19, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is revamping its Summer Reading Program.

“Like everyone, we’ve had to make a lot of hard decisions and changes because of the virus, but this was one of our most heart-breaking ones to make because kids of all ages love the Summer Reading Program,” said Lisa Fipps, Director of Marketing. “Seeing smiling kids literally running to get inside the library for the Summer Reading Program for books, programs, and prizes is one of the highlights of the year for staff. It’s something that we all look forward to. So we made the decision to revamp the Summer Reading Program and not cancel it. It’s not only fun, but it’s also important — vital — for kids’ academic success. The Summer Reading Program helps get and keep kids excited about reading, which prevents what’s called summer slide, the loss of academic skills and knowledge over the course of long school breaks.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Here are the changes KHCPL’s made to the 2020 Summer Reading Program, which is for all ages, with the theme “Imagine Your Story.”