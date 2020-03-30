KHCPL patrons have new, additional resources with Hoopla, Freegal

Free access to books, magazines, movies, and more are vital now, and so the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is excited to share some great news.

KHCPL’s vendor, HOOPLA, knows that, with the temporary closure of libraries across the country, due to COVID-19, access to digital content has taken on an even greater importance. So HOOPLA has created a special Bonus Borrows collection. Now, temporarily with your KHCPL card, patrons can access more than 1,100 titles in HOOPLA’s Bonus Borrows collection – and those do not count toward the 15 downloads per library card per month limit.

HOOPLA is a digital streaming service for library cardholders to access eBooks, e-audiobooks, music, movies, and TV shows with their portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets. If you’ve never used HOOPLA, KHCPL’s Readers’ Advisory Librarian, Melissa Wheelock, has created a tutorial that can be watched on YouTube at: https://bit.ly/2QGTEqA.

One way to stretch HOOPLA downloads is to get the kids to use the Just for Kids Streaming Video Collection, which can be found here: khcpl.org/childrens-database#J

“With Just for Kids, children can watch free cartoons, such as Franklin the Turtle, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Hey Arnold, Arthur, and TV shows such as Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss,” Fipps said.

That’s not all the good news for KHCPL patrons.

Patrons now can stream Freegal Music 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That’s in addition to the five free downloads patrons have per KHCPL card per week. Previously, patrons could only stream five hours per week.

“We love that our vendors are finding ways to help KHCPL and other libraries be able to offer more digital resources to patrons during this unprecedented time,” said Lisa Fipps, KHCPL Director of Marketing. “We have Tammy Keith, KHCPL Head of Collection Management, to thank for working out the details with HOOPLA and Freegal so that the library can better serve patrons.”

Don’t have a library card? That’s not a problem, thanks to Kayla Skiles, Head of Circulation. Now patrons can get one online! Just go to khcpl.org/ecard and fill out the "NEW! GET A KHCPL LIBRARY CARD ONLINE" form. To qualify, the patron must live in one of the following townships in Howard County: Center, Taylor, Howard, Clay, Ervin, Harrison, Honey Creek, or Monroe. KHCPL will then email a library card and PIN number. The card will be good for 60 days. Upon KHCPL’s reopening, new cardholders will be invited to come by any KHCPL location to show identification to keep the card active.

Questions can be directed to Fipps at lfipps@KHCPL.org.